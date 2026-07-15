ATA Mute: silencing industry, one micro-channel at a time

Noise is everywhere. Somewhere behind the walls of homes, offices, and factories, compressors whirr, fans spin, boilers rattle, and heat pumps drone on — a constant, low-frequency backdrop that most people have simply learned to tune out. But noise is not a harmless nuisance. It disturbs sleep, raises stress levels, and over time contributes to fatigue, anxiety, and long-term health problems. Startup ATA Mute is all in for tackling noise pollution through its innovative acoustic technology.

The company, grounded in years of rigorous scientific research, develops ultra-thin acoustic sheets that act as highly effective noise absorbers. These sheets can be integrated into a multitude of appliances, including boilers, fans, and heat pumps. “Our mission is to make products, homes, and cities quieter while supporting sustainable technologies such as heat pumps and hydrogen combustion systems,” explains Dr. PDEng. Ir.Mohammad Kojourimanesh, the company's CEO.

About ATA Mute

Easy to adopt

Behind ATA Mute’s technology are precisely engineered microacoustic channels that, when integrated into acoustic sheets, dampen targeted frequencies while remaining lightweight and easy to integrate.

“The technology is designed to deliver strong absorption even at low frequencies, where conventional solutions such as foam, glass wool, or bulky resonators often struggle. Depending on the application and frequency range, ATA Mute’s solutions can achieve very high noise reduction and absorption performance while using natural, fire-retardant, and recyclable materials,” says Kojourimanesh.

Adaptive and high-performing

The innovation comes at a time when heat pumps, industrial equipment, and household appliances manufacturers are buckling under the pressure of more stringent noise regulations. To this end, the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) spinoff is confident that its technology can cater to all of them, given its flexibility of use.

“Our solution stands out because we combine high acoustic performance with an ultra-thin, lightweight, and sustainable design. Many traditional noise-reduction solutions are bulky, heavy, difficult to integrate, or only effective at higher frequencies. ATA Mute’s acoustic sheet can be thinner than 1 mm and still provide strong absorption, including in low-frequency ranges where many conventional materials are not effective,” underlines the CEO.

Just as importantly, the technology bends. It can be shaped around complex geometries, which matters enormously to manufacturers of heat pumps, fans, compressors, and industrial equipment that can’t be designed around the insulation layer.

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Bringing impactful research from the labs to the world

ATA Mute currently sits at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6-7, the stage where proven technology begins to transition into a manufacturable product. The company has already won 13 proof-of-concept projects across multiple industrial sectors and secured two purchase orders. Currently, the organization can produce 6,000 square meters of acoustic sheet. The ambition is to increase output to 200,000 square meters over the next two years.

In addition to Kojourimanesh, the founding team includes Dr Viktor Kornilov, Prof. Dr Ir. Ines Lopez Arteaga and Prof. Dr Philip de Goey, both of whom are TU/e academics, are shareholders of the company. Moving from a deep tech university startup to industrial-scale production has been a significant challenge for ATA Mute.

Yet the team is confident it can find the resources in the region to move to the next phase. “Brainport provides access to talent, knowledge, advanced technical facilities, manufacturing partners, and potential customers. This ecosystem is especially valuable for a deep tech company like ATA Mute, because our growth depends on connecting research excellence with real industrial needs,” states Kojourimanesh.

The go-to noise reduction company

Converting proof-of-concept traction into commercial contracts is the startup's main priority. At the same time, it is preparing a seed investment round to help scale production, expand its market presence, and increase headcount.

“Our goal is to become a leading European noise-reduction technology company and, ultimately, an EU noise-reduction center that helps manufacturers comply with regulations while improving comfort, health, and sustainability,” concludes the CEO.