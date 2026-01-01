🗞️ IO+ Weekly Overview: Scaling up the Dutch innovation engine

Last week, the Dutch innovation landscape showed a striking pattern: for once, it wasn’t just about ambition (we see that more often), but momentum now seems unmistakably present as well. From major investment rounds and breakthroughs in chip technology to reflections on culture and identity, this week’s stories illustrate how the Netherlands is further accelerating its tech ecosystem—and what is needed to make that movement sustainable and internationally competitive.

The common thread: success is no longer about individual breakthroughs, but about the interplay between ecosystems, people, technology, and narrative. Strong players such as Axelera AI and ASML are pushing technological boundaries; visions like Share the Vibe underline that innovation also depends on culture and collective reflexes; meanwhile, broader developments make clear that systemic choices remain decisive for long-term impact.

🔎 Four highlights

1. “We will continue to grow”: CEO Axelera AI responds to $250 million

The European AI chip company Axelera AI raised more than $250 million, strengthening its position in energy-efficient AI hardware. With its edge-focused chip architecture, the company addresses the growing demand for powerful yet energy-efficient AI solutions—a crucial factor as data centers and industry struggle with energy and cooling constraints. The funding round is also a clear signal that European deep-tech players are taken seriously on the global stage. We covered the development extensively, with both news articles and interviews.

2. Not the slogan but the reflex: Peter Kentie’s Share the Vibe

The anecdotes flow naturally when you sit down with “Mr. Eindhoven,” Peter Kentie. About how foreign delegations are welcomed with open arms the moment you add something unexpected. About how a startup ecosystem can fascinate those accustomed to ministries and policy documents. About Estonia, where you sense that a country can position itself as consciously as a company. But halfway through our conversation, something shifts. We have already discussed earned media, brand confusion between Eindhoven, Brainport, Brabant, and the Netherlands, the misunderstandings surrounding “Holland” (“North or South?”), and the perennial tension between city marketing and economic lobbying. Kentie sighs, as if he has explained this a hundred times before—and then comes the core message: he no longer wants to talk about Eindhoven’s story. He wants to talk about the mechanism behind it. Not the slogan, but the reflex. The real strength, he argues, lies not in “values,” campaigns, or logos, but in mentality: what you automatically do when no one is watching. Read our full interview with Peter Kentie here.

3. ASML takes major step in chip production: capacity +50%

Semiconductor giant ASML presented a technological breakthrough by making the light source of its EUV machines more powerful. This could increase chip production capacity by approximately 50 percent by 2030. In a world where AI applications, automotive electronics, and advanced computing demand ever more chips, this is not only a technical milestone but also a geopolitical one. Production capacity is increasingly becoming a strategic factor. Read the details here.

4. VR replaces PowerPoint: digital tools transform education

Digitalization continues to advance in education. Virtual reality (VR) and interactive applications are replacing traditional presentation tools. Experiments show that these technologies can improve engagement and learning outcomes. As a result, innovation in education is shifting from experimentation to practical implementation—an example of how technology only gains real meaning when implementation is feasible and effective. Read more here.

📌 What else stood out this week

Cybersecurity and national strategies are playing an increasingly central role in discussions about digital autonomy.

Energy and sustainability issues remain closely intertwined with technological innovation.

Startup and scale-up financing continues to spark debate, with attention to structural gaps in the ecosystem.

💡 Takeaway:

This week’s stories make clear that the Netherlands has strong companies, talent, and ideas. The challenge is not ambition, but cohesion and execution. Anyone who wants to win structurally in deep tech and innovation must invest not only in technology, but also in the ecosystems that allow that technology to grow. Read all 24 of last week’s articles here.

