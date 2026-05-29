Zero Waste Week at Brainport Industries Campus

From Tuesday 2 through Thursday 4 June, Brainport Industries Campus will be dedicated to sustainability, awareness and action. During Zero Waste Week, BIC is organizing three lunch activities around litter, biodiversity and behavioral change. Employees, visitors and companies on the campus are invited to take part in walks, challenges, a quiz and joint clean-up actions.

The activities begin on Tuesday, 2 June, with a litter walk and waste bingo. Between 12:00 and 13:00, a walk around the campus will depart from the main entrance, under the guidance of Kees van Oord. During the walk, attention will be paid to flora and fauna on and around BIC, as well as to how campus users can jointly contribute to a cleaner environment. Participants will receive an explanation about the use of litter pickers, hand hoops and vests and will then set out together to clean up waste. A prize promotion is also linked to the activity: participants have a chance to win a Sodexo lunch voucher worth 15 euros.

Litter Café

On Wednesday, 3 June, the attention shifts to inspiration and idea formation. From 12:00 to 13:00, The Litter Café will take place in the BIC Café, an interactive lunch session with Troep Troopers, the volunteer organization that works for a cleaner Eindhoven. The program includes a Zero Waste Quiz and a brainstorming session around the question: how do we prevent litter around BIC? The best quiz participant wins a Bol.com gift card worth 50 euros.

Zero Waste Week will be concluded on Thursday, 4 June, with a Litter Challenge. From the main entrance, another joint clean-up round around BIC will start. Participants will receive a litter bingo card and will follow a clean-up route together across and around the campus. Red Bull will be present on the BIC terrace with a MINI and will hand out free drinks. On this final day, too, participants have a chance to win a Sodexo lunch voucher worth 15 euros.

With Zero Waste Week, BIC wants to make sustainability visible and practical. Not only by drawing attention to waste, but above all by bringing employees and visitors into action together. The goal is clear: a cleaner, greener and more pleasant campus environment.