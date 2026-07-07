Zeewolde Wind Farm to get large flow battery

The Zeewolde Wind Farm will install a large battery to store generated wind energy for longer periods. To this end, the wind farm will partner with the Arnhem-based company Elestor. Over the coming years, the parties plan to build a hydrogen-iron flow battery with a capacity of 20 megawatts and a storage capacity of 200 to 800 megawatt-hours.

Connection to high-voltage substation

The battery will be connected to the high-voltage substation to which the wind farm is also connected. This will allow excess wind energy to be stored during periods of high supply. The stored electricity can then be used later when demand is higher or when capacity becomes available on the power grid. The parties hope this will help mitigate the effects of grid congestion.

Two hundred farmers

The Zeewolde Wind Farm is wholly owned by more than two hundred farmers, residents, and business owners from the region. In the coming years, the wind farm aims to develop into an energy hub that combines sustainable power generation, energy storage, and flexible electricity consumption.

Completion in 2031

The battery will not be built all at once. Next year, Elestor will first install a final pre-commercial system to test the technology in practice. A commercial version will follow. The full 20-megawatt battery is scheduled to be completed in 2031.

One of the largest flow battery installations

According to Elestor, the project demonstrates how long-duration storage can help make better use of wind energy. By storing electricity for ten to forty hours, renewable power needs to be curtailed less often when the power grid is at capacity. Depending on the final design, the project will soon rank among the largest flow battery installations in Europe.

Maarten de Keijzer, Director of Zeewolde Wind Farm: “Zeewolde Wind Farm doesn’t just want to generate renewable electricity—it also wants to use it more intelligently. With long-duration storage, we’re taking an important step toward the energy system of the future.”