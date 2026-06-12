XIVER raises €25 million to expand chip production capacity

As Europe invests billions in technological independence, the need is growing for companies capable of developing and manufacturing crucial chip technology in Europe. That is exactly what makes companies such as XIVER, which has now raised €25 million in growth capital, strategically important for the Netherlands and Europe.

XIVER, an Eindhoven-based semiconductor company specialising in micro- and nanotechnology, has raised €25 million in growth capital from a consortium of Dutch entrepreneurs and family offices. XIVER also expects to close an additional €25 million credit facility by the end of June to fund investments in expanding its production base.

Wil van de Wiel, CEO of XIVER, says: “The semiconductor industry is by definition a global business. Europe’s success will depend to a large extent on the development, industrialisation and broad market adoption of the latest technologies by leading players within the semiconductor industry.”

With this investment, XIVER is accelerating the expansion of its production capacity for advanced semiconductor and photonics applications, technologies that are essential for AI infrastructure, data communication, medical technology and defence systems. XIVER’s customers include international market leaders in areas such as infrared technology. This makes XIVER one of the few European companies that not only develop advanced micro- and nanosystems, but also scale them up to industrial production.

Rapidly growing demand

Global demand for advanced chips is rising explosively due to AI, while geopolitical tensions are making dependence on production in Asia and the US increasingly visible. Europe therefore wants to organise critical technology and production capacity closer to home, with companies that are competitive in international markets. With this investment, XIVER contributes to that goal by meeting rapidly growing customer demand.

Cees Meeuwis, lead investor, says: “The world of semiconductors and defence innovation is moving faster than ever. XIVER occupies exactly the position in the value chain where that momentum is translated into real production capacity. This gives XIVER a unique position as a deep tech provider in the advanced semiconductor ecosystem.”

New production line for deep tech scale-up

With the capital, XIVER is investing in a new 8-inch production line based on deep ultraviolet lithography (DUV), enabling it to produce more complex components at greater scale and with shorter lead times.

In doing so, XIVER is helping to solve a concrete bottleneck in Europe’s deep tech sector: many innovative companies have strong technology but get stuck when moving from prototype to scalable production. XIVER precisely supports customers through that transition, from photonics and high-speed data communication to defence and semiconductor equipment.

Since its carve-out from Royal Philips in early 2025, the company has entered into strategic partnerships with several international market leaders in Europe and North America, including ASML, for which it produces thin-film microcomponents and membranes.