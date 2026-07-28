Xeltis raises €20.5 million for medical implants

The Eindhoven-based medtech company Xeltis has raised €20.5 million in new funding. The funds will be used to advance the development of its aXess™ vascular implant toward approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a launch on the U.S. market.

Forming new blood vessels

With this new investment, Xeltis aims to complete the final phase of a major U.S. clinical trial. This implant was developed for patients who require hemodialysis, a treatment in which an artificial kidney machine cleanses the blood of people whose kidneys no longer function properly. The implant is designed to enable the body to form new, living blood vessels on its own. In addition, the company will use the funds to expand production, launch the product commercially in Europe, and further develop other medical programs.

Confidence in the technology

According to Eliane Schutte, Chief Executive Officer of Xeltis, the investment demonstrates confidence in the company’s technology. “This fundraising not only enables us to bring our groundbreaking vascular access technology to more European patients, as we continue our successful commercial rollout, but also enables us to advance our aXess™ pivotal trial in the US, prepare for US market launch and continue our other exciting clinical programs, XABG and XPAD."

Funding follows previous investment

The new funding follows a €50 million investment that Xeltis secured in 2025 from, among others, the European Investment Bank and existing shareholders.

The investment round was led by new investor Horizon 3 Healthcare. Existing investors such as the European Innovation Council, Invest-NL, EQT Life Sciences, and other shareholders also participated.