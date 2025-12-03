Xeltis lands €50M to launch next-gen vascular access tech

Xeltis, a developer of transformative implants that enable the natural formation of living, long-lasting vessels, has secured nearly €50 million in financing from the European Investment Bank and existing investors. The funds will be used to commercialize Xeltis' aXess vascular access conduit, which has demonstrated exceptional clinical data in EU trials, and to further develop the company's broader pipeline of regenerative implants based on its proprietary Endogenous Tissue Restoration platform.

The Eindhoven-based Xeltis stands out as a pioneer in regenerative medicine, employing its proprietary Endogenous Tissue Restoration (ETR) platform to develop innovative implants. This technology leverages Nobel Prize-winning supramolecular chemistry to create implants that restore vascular function. Unlike traditional implants, Xeltis' devices are designed to be gradually replaced by the patient's own living, healthy tissue over time, potentially reducing complications associated with foreign materials. Xeltis' implants have been used in over 230 patients, with more than 25 patients having five-year follow-up data and over 180 patients receiving the aXess vascular access conduit.

Entering the European and American market

The recent financing round includes up to €37.5 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and €10 million from existing investors, such as EQT and Invest-NL. The EIB's investment is supported by the European Commission's InvestEU program. With this new capital, Xeltis aims to scale up production, expand its team, and prepare for market approval in both Europe and the United States. European market approval is expected in 2026. A U.S. pivotal trial for aXess is currently underway, with interim data expected in 2026 as well, moving towards pre-market approval.

Strengthening European medtech

Eliane Schutte, CEO of Xeltis, expressed gratitude for the support from the EIB and existing investors. "The EU pivotal trial for aXess has delivered exceptional data, and with this new financing, we now have both the validation and resources to move forward toward commercialization. We are now looking to expand our production facilities and hire the critical staff that we will need to bring aXess to the market and transform vascular access treatment for hemodialysis patients."

Robert de Groot, Vice President of the European Investment Bank, highlighted Xeltis' contribution to improved outcomes for dialysis and cardiovascular patients. " As such, we are proud to back Xeltis with €37.5m of venture debt, helping it move from breakthrough science to real-world treatment across Europe. This partnership shows how targeted European innovation investment accelerates medical progress and strengthens Europe’s MedTech leadership."