WhatsApp messages between VVD minister Eelco Heinen and DENK MP Doğukan Ergin regarding the tax plan have been made public. While the content reveals political negotiations, the platform itself is the real problem. WhatsApp is a US consumer product. Its parent company, Meta, has access to the metadata of these messages—and under the US CLOUD Act, the American government can demand access to it. This poses a direct risk to the digital sovereignty of the Netherlands.

US access to Dutch communications

WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption, but that does not mean communications are secure for governments. Meta, WhatsApp’s owner, retains metadata such as phone numbers, IP addresses, and message timestamps. This data falls under the US CLOUD Act, which grants American authorities the right to request data from companies subject to US law, regardless of where that data is physically stored.

Thanks to encryption, Meta cannot read the content of the messages. However, who communicates with whom, when, and how often remains visible. For Dutch ministers, this means their activities are visible to the US—a serious security risk. Then there is the Archives Act.

The Dutch government has a legal obligation to archive all communications generated in the performance of its duties, including WhatsApp messages. In 2019 and 2020, the Council of State ruled that text and WhatsApp messages sent by public officials fall under the Government Information (Public Access) Act (Wob) and subsequently the Open Government Act (Woo).

WhatsApp is not designed for professional use. The app offers no automated archiving capabilities, no audit trails, and no guarantee that messages will be preserved.

Former prime minister Mark Rutte used SMS rather than WhatsApp, which is insecure for different reasons. He ran into trouble after deleting his text messages daily for years, in violation of statutory archiving duties. A 2024 pilot by the National Programme for Sustainable Digital Information Management (RDDI) shows that archiving chat traffic is technically feasible, but it requires a professional platform.

Consumer products have no place in national governance

European alternatives exist that meet the requirements for data sovereignty, mandatory archiving, and secure communication.

The Dutch government is experimenting with European alternatives. State Secretary Willemijn Aerdts (D66) launched a pilot using a European messaging platform to reduce reliance on US apps. The ultimate goal is a messaging service operated entirely in-house by central government.

On 1 January 2027, a new Archives Act will enter into force. This law obliges the government to archive digital information, including chat messages, immediately and sustainably. It applies to all tiers of government and strengthens oversight through mandatory reporting and fines.

WhatsApp is a consumer app, not a professional communications tool. That means the app offers no control over data, provides insufficient security for sensitive information, and fails to meet the governance and compliance standards required for government communications.