Who is really building Brainport? The Piek Awards make it visible

Anyone who views Brainport simply as a collection of companies, campuses, and institutes is missing its most important ingredient: the people who connect all those worlds. That is precisely who takes center stage during the Gerard & Anton High Tech Piek Awards, which will be presented for the ninth time on January 8. The evening takes place at MELT @ Avular on Strijp-T and starts at 6:30 PM. Tickets are available while supplies last.

According to initiator Bert-Jan Woertman, who once again presents the event with Beatrix Bos, the awards focus on something often overlooked. “Innovation doesn’t happen by itself,” he says. “It happens because people seek each other out, share knowledge, and are willing to look beyond their own domain. Those are the people we want to make visible.”

The quiet forces behind the ecosystem

The Gerard & Anton Awards are intended for people who play an indispensable role in the high-tech and startup ecosystem of Brainport Eindhoven. Not necessarily the founders on stage or the executives who make the headlines, but the connectors: teachers, program managers, entrepreneurs, catalysts, and community builders.

“They’re often people who do this ‘on the side,’” Woertman explains. “Alongside their regular work, they build networks, help others move forward, or set up initiatives that benefit the entire ecosystem. Without them, Brainport wouldn’t function the way it does today.”

That idea lies at the heart of the awards, which are presented in three categories:

Stars 2025 – four people who made a visible and valuable contribution to the high-tech and startup scene in the past year.

– four people who made a visible and valuable contribution to the high-tech and startup scene in the past year. Knallers 2026 – four talents from whom much is expected in the year ahead.

– four talents from whom much is expected in the year ahead. Piek – the lifetime award, for someone who has made a long-term, structural contribution to the ecosystem and continues to do so.

Building Brainport together

The philosophy behind the awards closely reflects Brainport's view of itself: a region where education, industry, and government work together. Not alongside each other, but with each other. “We often talk about innovation as if it’s a technical process,” says Woertman. “But in reality, it’s mainly a social one. It’s about trust, getting to know each other, and daring to collaborate. That’s where these people make the difference.”

That is why the Piek Awards are not a traditional competition. It’s not about winning, but about recognition, showing that progress happens when people find each other across sectors.

Stories that spark movement

One of the evening's main goals is to inspire. By sharing the stories of the award winners, the organization hopes to encourage others to take action themselves. Beatrix Bos adds: “When you see what one person can set in motion simply by taking initiative and seeking connection, it becomes contagious. That’s the energy we want to pass on — not just within Brainport, but beyond it as well.”

That effect was clearly visible last year. During the previous edition, held in a packed Philips Museum, the energy in the room was unmistakable as people from education, startups, corporates, and government came together. The evening felt less like an award ceremony and more like a celebration of the ecosystem itself.

More than just economics

What sets the Gerard & Anton Awards apart is their broader perspective on value. It’s not just about economic growth, but also about community, talent development, and long-term resilience.

“When education, business, and government reinforce each other, it’s not only the economy that grows,” Bos says. “So does trust, pride, and the attractiveness of the region. That’s ultimately where Brainport’s strength lies.”

That idea aligns perfectly with the awards' name. Gerard & Anton refer to the Philips founders, but today it stands for something larger: the belief that technological progress is, above all, human work.

Practical information

The Gerard & Anton High Tech Piek Awards will take place on:

📍 MELT @ Avular, Strijp-T, Eindhoven

🕡 Thursday, January 8, from 6:30 PM

To get into the mood, you can read last year’s report on IO+:

👉 A packed Philips Museum embraces the winners of the eighth Gerard & Anton High Tech Piek Awards