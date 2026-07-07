Whispp raises 5 million for AI that restores voices

Eindhoven-based Whispp has raised 5 million euros in growth funding to further develop its speech technology and roll it out internationally. Whispp develops artificial intelligence that can restore a weakened or impaired voice. While many existing solutions primarily filter out background noise, Whispp’s technology reconstructs the natural characteristics of a voice. This happens in real time, directly on a smartphone or computer, and without a connection to the cloud.

The technology is intended for people with voice impairments or speech disorders. Whispered, hoarse, or damaged speech is converted into a clear voice that resembles the user’s original voice as closely as possible. The software also works in multiple languages.

Various investors

The funding round was led by investor LUMO Labs, together with several angel investors. The company also received a grant from the European Innovation Council (EIC).

Further improving AI models

With the new capital, Whispp aims to further improve its AI models, develop new products, and collaborate more closely with manufacturers of smartphones, computers, and chips. The company is also investing in new patents.

Global deployment

“With this funding round, we’re taking a huge step toward the global deployment of our technology with mobile and PC OEMs,” says Joris Castermans, founder and CEO of Whispp: “The developments at Whispp are currently exceeding even my most ambitious expectations for this phase of the company. Stay tuned, because there’s more good news to come.”