What's in the Dutch €152M plan to future-proof healthcare?

Facing a shrinking healthcare workforce and a growing elderly population, the Dutch government has unveiled a €152.5 million, ten-year strategy, dubbed "MedTech 2035", to overhaul hospital care and cement the country's place in the global medical technology industry.

The MedTech 2035 initiative is a comprehensive 10-year growth plan to advance medical technology in the country. The core of the plan, officially known as "Groeiplan MedTech," is a massive financial commitment designed to catalyze private investment. The Dutch government, through the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate and the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, is committing €102.5 million through 2036. To amplify this public funding, industrial leader Philips has pledged an additional €50 million.

Furthermore, the state-backed investment agency Invest-NL is expanding its footprint in the sector. Having already deployed €140 million across 11 Dutch medical technology startups, Invest-NL plans to allocate at least €200 million in additional capital to support the goals of the 2035 strategy.

The hospital of the future

A central pillar of the MedTech 2035 strategy is the "Hospitals of the Future" initiative, which aims to radically overhaul clinical operations. European healthcare systems are facing unprecedented staffing shortages, making current operational models unsustainable. To counter this, the Dutch plan sets an ambitious benchmark: achieving a tenfold increase in healthcare productivity by the year 2050.

This transformation relies heavily on shifting care away from traditional hospital beds and toward digital, home-based monitoring systems. By automating routine diagnostics and leveraging remote patient management, hospitals can reserve their physical capacity for acute, highly complex interventions. The strategy also funds the development of standardized data infrastructures, allowing different medical devices and software platforms to communicate seamlessly. This interoperability reduces the administrative burden on doctors and nurses, directly addressing burnout while improving the overall quality of patient care.

Advancing AI and precision robotics

The technological vanguard of the MedTech 2035 plan focuses on AI and clinical robotics, particularly in the field of image-guided therapies. Philips will play a crucial role in driving these innovations. By integrating advanced AI algorithms with real-time imaging, clinicians can perform minimally invasive surgeries with unprecedented precision.

These smart systems assist surgeons by mapping optimal pathways through the human body, reducing procedure times and minimizing patient recovery periods. The initiative leverages existing regional innovation hubs, such as the Eindhoven MedTech Innovation Center, to foster deep collaboration between technical universities and clinical specialists. Through these partnerships, the Netherlands plans to accelerate the commercialization of robotic surgical assistants and intelligent diagnostic tools. These technologies not only improve patient outcomes but also lower the long-term cost of specialized medical procedures, making advanced healthcare more economically sustainable.

Driving economic and export growth

Beyond its immediate clinical benefits, the MedTech 2035 plan is a powerful engine for national economic growth. According to projections based on the landmark "Wennink" report, the successful execution of the growth plan will generate substantial macroeconomic returns by 2035. The initiative is expected to create approximately 11,000 new high-tech jobs in research, development, and advanced manufacturing.

Additionally, the plan aims to launch and scale at least 75 new medical technology startups and scale-ups, keeping the innovation pipeline full. This domestic expansion will directly translate into global market success, with experts projecting an additional €5 billion in annual export value for the Dutch economy. By fostering a fertile environment for young enterprises, the government aims to retain intellectual property developed at Dutch universities within the country.

Securing European strategic autonomy

As geopolitical alliances shift and supply chains are disrupted, the plan also aims to be a credible response to rapid advances in the United States and Asia. Without a coordinated national strategy, European nations risk becoming entirely dependent on foreign proprietary platforms for critical healthcare infrastructure.

By establishing robust domestic supply chains, sovereign data registries, and rapid clinical testing pathways, the Netherlands aims to protect its healthcare system from external shocks. This autonomy is crucial for maintaining control over sensitive patient data and ensuring continuous access to life-saving technologies.