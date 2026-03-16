What GroenLinks-PvdA coalition aims to achieve locally

The municipal elections are just around the corner. Research firm Ipsos I&O expects local parties to emerge as the largest in the upcoming elections. Among the national parties, GroenLinks-PvdA has a chance of becoming the largest. In this article, we take a closer look at GroenLinks-PvdA. What does a strong position for the party mean for the direction of municipalities?

The overloaded power grid

First of all: greening. GroenLinks-PvdA wants to drastically reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The national goal is a fully climate-neutral electricity supply. Local chapters are putting this into practice. In the municipality of Voorst, for example, the party is tackling the overloaded power grid. There, they advocate for the construction of local energy hubs and neighborhood batteries. These smart storage systems absorb peaks in the power grid. This allows businesses and households to use locally generated solar and wind energy. In the municipality of Hof van Twente, the bar is set even higher. The local coalition of PvdA, GroenLinks, and In Beweging aims to make the municipality fully energy-neutral by 2035. They are giving local energy cooperatives free rein. This allows residents to generate electricity together and keep the financial proceeds within their own community.

Innovative housing construction

A second issue: the housing shortage. The housing shortage is forcing municipalities to undertake rapid construction projects. GroenLinks-PvdA demands that these new builds be climate-neutral and circular from the start. The party views the housing and climate crises as a single, shared challenge. Nationally, the party aims to build 100,000 homes per year.

For example, in Amsterdam, the party wants to focus on new, sustainable residential neighborhoods. Work is currently underway primarily in the Schinkelkwartier, on the border of Nieuw-West and Zuid. Over the next 25 years, that area is set to transform into a mixed-use urban neighborhood. Plans are in place for approximately 11,000 homes. At the same time, the neighborhood struggles with noise from highways and air traffic, as well as poor air quality. That is why the party wants to make the area greener and less car-dependent, with more parks and green spaces and better accessibility via public transportation.

Digital autonomy starts in the neighborhood

Next: digitization. GroenLinks-PvdA advocates for a digital society that puts people first. For example, municipal websites must be understandable to everyone. A non-digital alternative must always remain available for citizens who cannot keep up with rapid developments. In addition, the party wants to invest in digital skills. Schools and community centers will receive funding to set up spaces for digital support. New data centers are only welcome if the need is clearly established. Municipalities will impose strict requirements on sustainability and the use of residual heat.

Funding the Green Transition

Innovation and sustainability require substantial investments. The party advocates for a clear shift in the burden of costs. Nationally, the party wants to impose heavier taxes on pollution. They will introduce a road toll, a truck toll, and a packaging tax.

These national policies give municipalities the financial breathing room to implement tailored local solutions. Locally, residents will feel this indirectly through municipal subsidies. The party wants to launch a large-scale insulation initiative. Municipalities must actively support low-income households in insulating their homes. This lowers energy bills and combats energy poverty directly at the source.