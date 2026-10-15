Weed removal with AI laser technology: Luxeed Robotics wins award

The Marc Cornelissen Brightlands Award 2026 was won by Guadaluna Chaer of LUXEED Robotics, following three inspiring final pitches in Heerlen. The company focuses on weed removal using AI-powered laser technology. With the award, LUXEED Robotics receives €35,000 and access to a network that can help the startup further develop and scale up its technology.

Offering farmers an alternative

LUXEED Robotics is developing AI-based laser technology that can detect and remove weeds with great precision. In this way, the company aims to offer farmers an alternative to herbicides and manual weeding and contribute to more sustainable agriculture. For the jury, the Award is about more than just recognition. According to the jury, LUXEED Robotics has the potential to make an impact, but to do so, they need to engage with investors and companies that can further advance and apply the technology.

Prestigious award

The Marc Cornelissen Brightlands Award is a prestigious honor for pioneers in sustainability and supports innovators who, with courage and vision, contribute to the circular transition toward a sustainable world. The award is inspired by the polar explorer and climate ambassador Marc Cornelissen (1968–2015). He dedicated his life to raising awareness of the consequences of climate change and to protecting our planet.