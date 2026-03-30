War in the Middle East is affecting gamers too

Anyone looking to buy a PlayStation will have to dig a bit deeper into their pockets. Prices for the gaming consoles are set to rise soon, according to manufacturer Sony. The company cites “ongoing pressure in the global economic climate” as the reason for the increase, though it does not name a specific cause.

Sony will raise the price of the PS5 in the United States by $100 next week, while the PS5 Pro will see an even steeper increase of $150. Similar price hikes will also be implemented in Europe and Japan. In the Netherlands, the PS5 will cost nearly €650, and the PS5 Pro will approach €900.

Less gas, less helium, fewer chips

The conflict in the Middle East is affecting not only gas and oil exports, but also helium, a key element in the production of computer chips. Helium is used to keep chips at the proper temperature during the manufacturing of microscopic circuits.

The shutdown of a gas export facility in Qatar, the world’s third-largest exporter of helium, is driving up chip manufacturing costs. Supplies of other essential raw materials for electronics production are also under pressure due to the conflict, including aluminum. Major exporters of aluminum include Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

Gaming is getting more expensive

This is no late April Fools’ joke: the new prices for Sony’s gaming consoles will take effect on April 2, 2026.

In a blog post, Sony acknowledged that the news will be disappointing for gamers: “We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.”

The shortage of RAM, chips with large data storage capacity, and tensions in the Persian Gulf are also having major effects on other gaming consoles. It was previously reported that a new version of the compact Steam Machine may be delayed. According to game industry experts, there is a strong possibility that the Nintendo Switch 2 will also see a price increase in the near future.