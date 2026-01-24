W: Europe’s answer to X that demands your passport

Europe is launching its own social media platform, W, to assert digital sovereignty.

The social media landscape has been unsettled for years. Since the Twitter (now X) takeover, users and governments alike have been seeking stable alternatives. At the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, Europe’s answer was finally unveiled. The project, called W, promises a radical break with the anonymity that has defined the internet for decades. This is not a run-of-the-mill Silicon Valley startup, but a strategic move by Europe to regain control over the public debate.

The promise is a trustworthy platform free of fake news and troll armies. The price users pay, however, is high: complete transparency about who they are. With a beta launch scheduled for February (and a broader rollout promised for the autumn), Europe faces a crucial test. Are we willing to give up anonymity in exchange for a cleaner internet?

A radical break with anonymity

At its core, platform W is fundamentally different from what we are used to. On X or Instagram, you can create an account within seconds using a made-up name. On W, that is impossible. The platform requires hard identity verification. Users must link a valid passport or identity card to their profile. In addition, a recent photo is required to prove that the person behind the screen actually exists. This creates a high barrier to entry for new users, and it is a deliberate choice by the creators. The goal is to completely eliminate bots and automated troll armies. These fake accounts currently pollute debates on other platforms, influence elections, and spread disinformation on a massive scale.

By removing anonymity, W aims to restore a human scale to online discussion. The name “W” is therefore no coincidence. It stands for We, but also refers to Values and Verified. With this, the platform positions itself directly as a safe haven, a place where you can be sure you are talking to a real person. Anna Zeiter, the driving force behind the project, emphasizes that this foundation of trust is essential for a healthy public debate. Without verification, she argues, combating disinformation is like mopping up with the tap still running.

Anna Zeiter and the European mission

The face behind this ambitious project is Anna Zeiter. She is no stranger to the worlds of technology and law. As a Swiss expert in privacy and data protection, she has built a solid reputation, including more than a decade at tech giant eBay. Her background lends the project immediate credibility. Zeiter understands better than most how to balance user experience with legal frameworks. In Davos, she presented W not as just another app, but as a necessary instrument for democracy. Her vision is clear: technology should serve society, not disrupt it.

The launch of W does not stand alone. It fits into a broader trend of Europe showing its teeth. The European Union has long been concerned about the dominance of American and Chinese tech companies. Our dependence on foreign infrastructure is enormous; figures show that 80 percent of our digital technology comes from outside the EU. This makes Europe vulnerable to espionage and political pressure. With W, Europe is trying to reclaim a piece of “digital sovereignty.” The platform will be hosted entirely in Europe and will therefore fall strictly under European law. User data will not disappear onto servers in the United States, where intelligence agencies might gain access. For Zeiter, this local anchoring is a crucial selling point.

The battle for digital sovereignty

The introduction of W cannot be separated from today’s geopolitical reality. Europe has been jolted awake. We are realizing that digital infrastructure is just as vital as roads or power plants. Countries such as France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands have therefore joined forces, recently forming the European Digital Infrastructure Consortium (EDIC) for Digital Public Goods. This consortium has the backing of the European Commission. Its goal is to develop homegrown European alternatives for essential services, including social networks. While the exact funding streams for W are not public, the project fits squarely within this strategy.

The consortium wants to break free from the whims of Silicon Valley billionaires. A platform like X can change its algorithms overnight, directly affecting what European citizens see. That is an undesirable situation for an autonomous region. W is meant to become a “public good,” a place where commercial interests do not dominate. Transparency is central to this vision. The algorithms that determine what you see should be auditable, a direct response to the “black box” nature of American competitors. Europe is thus betting on a model where civil rights outweigh profit maximization. The question remains whether this idealism can withstand the market power of the incumbents.

Privacy concerns and the specter of control

The strict verification requirements of W also provoke fierce resistance. Not everyone sees it as a safe haven. Critics on the right of the political spectrum warn of an “Orwellian nightmare.” Linking your passport to your online behavior is risky. If W’s database were ever hacked, the consequences would be severe, with identity fraud becoming a very real threat. Opponents also fear a loss of freedom of expression. Anonymity is often vital for whistleblowers and activists. On W, that protection does not exist. Everything you say is directly traceable to you as a person. Some critics, therefore, cynically refer to the platform as “Watching You,” fearing that governments could use it to silence dissidents.

The legal implications are also complex. What happens if you post a meme that is copyrighted? Or make a joke that is taken the wrong way? With a verified account, prosecution becomes much easier. The line between moderation and censorship is thin. W promises to combat disinformation—but who decides what “truth” is? In a polarized Europe, that is an explosive question. The promise of safety can easily tip into a sense of oppression.

The road ahead: success or failure?

The theory behind W is strong, but practice will be challenging. The first real test is coming soon. The beta version of the platform will launch as early as February 2026. This phase will need to iron out the teething problems. Technical stability is one thing; user experience is another. People are used to the frictionless ease of apps like TikTok and X. Having to pull out your passport to register an account is a huge barrier. Many users will drop off at that point. W must therefore offer immediate added value. The quality of discussions must be visibly higher. The absence of bots must feel like a relief. Only then will users make the effort to switch. Network effects are crucial here: a social platform is only interesting if your friends and idols are there too. So far, no major names or media partners have been confirmed as exclusive adopters. There are rumors of interest from political circles, but nothing concrete yet.

If W fails to quickly reach critical mass, it risks becoming a digital ghost town. Even so, the initiative shows that Europe is no longer standing by passively. The battle for digital identity has definitively begun. Whether W emerges as the winner, or merely as a trailblazer for stricter rules elsewhere, will become clear in the year ahead.