Volkswagen selects NXP chips for software-defined cars

Volkswagen Group and Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors are expanding their partnership. NXP will supply microcontrollers for Volkswagen’s future vehicle electronics. These microcontrollers process sensor data and control functions related to lighting, comfort and safety in cars.

Modern cars contain an increasing number of digital functions, traditionally controlled by separate electronic control units. Volkswagen aims to reduce this complexity through a so-called zonal architecture, in which functions are grouped according to their location in the vehicle. NXP’s microcontrollers control multiple functions within each zone, reducing the need for separate control units.

“Our future zonal architecture provides a scalable technological foundation for multiple brands and vehicle segments. By harmonizing technologies across the Group, we reduce complexity, leverage economies of scale and accelerate innovation,” says Werner Tietz, responsible for research and development at Volkswagen.

Simplifying hardware

NXP will supply chips from its S32K5 family for this purpose. These microcontrollers collect and process sensor data and control functions related to lighting, body electronics, comfort, chassis and safety.

The microcontrollers complement more powerful processors that handle the vehicle’s central computing tasks. These processors manage complex functions such as advanced infotainment systems and automated driving. By consolidating functions in zonal controllers, Volkswagen aims to simplify hardware and accelerate the development of new vehicle features.

The architecture is being developed by RV Tech, the joint venture between Volkswagen Group and Rivian. The technology is ultimately intended for use in vehicles from both companies, with each brand able to develop its own features and user experience.

Broader chip strategy

The partnership is part of Volkswagen Group’s broader semiconductor strategy. Through long-term partnerships with chipmakers, the company aims to strengthen supply security and develop technologies for future vehicles. Volkswagen also wants to improve alignment of technology across brands and regions.

“Our partnership with NXP is another step in this journey, showing how Volkswagen Group is taking a more active role in the semiconductor value chain: defining our technology needs early, leveraging our scale across brands and creating greater long-term planning certainty for both sides,” says Karsten Schnake, responsible for procurement at Volkswagen.

The first vehicle featuring the new architecture is expected in 2027.