VitalFluid brings plasma-activated water technology to the UK

The Dutch company VitalFluid has reached a major milestone by delivering five Plasma Activated Water (PAW) machines to leading strawberry growers in the United Kingdom. This marks the company’s first commercial launch in the UK and represents a significant step toward sustainable, residue-free control of powdery mildew.

Chemical pesticides have long supported global food production, but they also pose serious risks to health, biodiversity, and the environment. Governments and industry agree that a successful transition depends on the availability of effective alternatives, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable solutions.

When lightning strikes, it energizes the air and water, creating natural compounds that fall with rain and help disinfect and nourish plants and soil. VitalFluid used this observation of physics and chemistry to create PAW. VitalFluid has imitated nature and can protect plants meant for human consumption from disease and support healthy growth, without using chemicals.

For the farmers

Farmers can now use a clean and effective solution that works easily, without requiring additional equipment. Regular PAW applications allow them to protect their crops without additional harmful chemicals or pesticides, meeting both market demands and stricter regulations.

Trials and results

For the initial launch, over 30 successful trials have been conducted across various crops. Fruits such as strawberries, apples, and cucumbers have proven Plasma Activated Water’s ability to kill multiple types of fungi without leaving behind harmful residue.

The commercial launch follows successful trials in 2025 with leading strawberry growers in the UK and the US, carried out in both polytunnels and greenhouses. Independent monitoring by NIAB, the UK’s leading centre for applied horticultural research, confirmed PAW’s strong control of powdery mildew. The trials also showed that PAW leaves no residues and is safe for human consumption and the environment.

Beyond disease control, PAW provides a key operational benefit: very short re-entry and harvest intervals. This gives growers greater flexibility in managing labour and harvest schedules, helping them respond quickly to workforce challenges and changing market demand.

A future in agriculture

According to Mark van Boxtel, Sales Manager at VitalFluid, the timing is ideal: “Growers are actively looking for sustainable tools to protect their crops. This is driven not only by intrinsic motivation, but also by clear demands from customers and stronger regulations that limit the use of chemicals”.

The adoption of PAW by these early customers highlights growing confidence in plasma-based crop protection and positions. VitalFluid is a leader in the move toward sustainable agriculture and horticulture.

From startup to innovation leaders

VitalFluid was founded in 2014 by Paul Leenders and Polo van Ooij. They met while researching plasma technology and, together with support from Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, started the company to develop and commercialise PAW for sustainable crop protection and fertilization.