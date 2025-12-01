Vattenfall and GIGA Storage make progress with record battery

Vattenfall and GIGA Storage, supported by InfraVia Capital Partners, today announced a major collaboration for Project Leopard, GIGA Storage's large-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) in the north of the Netherlands. The parties have signed a tolling agreement for 100 MW, representing one-third of Leopard's total capacity (300 MW). This is the largest tolling agreement for a standalone BESS in the Benelux to date.

Project Leopard is a 300 MW / 1,200 MWh battery storage project in Delfzijl. It is currently under construction. Leopard was also the first project in the Netherlands to prepare and conclude a TDTR agreement (time-based connection and transport agreement) with TenneT.

The agreement provides GIGA Storage with long-term fixed income, which supports the financing of the project, among other things. In exchange, Vattenfall obtains the right to optimize 100 MW of Leopard's capacity for services such as grid stability, portfolio balancing, and electricity trading.

Importance of large-scale energy storage

“This agreement with Vattenfall underscores the strategic importance of large-scale energy storage in solving existing grid challenges,” said Kevin Dijkers, CEO of GIGA Storage. “Leopard plays a key role in reducing congestion pressure on the TenneT grid and accelerates the integration of renewable energy. We are proud to be able to realize this project together with Vattenfall, one of Europe's leading energy companies.”