U.S. builds a fully operational quantum network at record speed

In less than five months, a fully operational quantum network has been built from the ground up in the United States—a record-breaking pace that is turning the industry upside down. At the Quantum Commons campus in Denver, the system, called Q-PAC, is now live. And notably, the Delft-based company QuantWare plays a key role.

Whereas systems of this kind normally take years to develop and require billions in investment, this one was completed in just a few months and at a much lower cost. This is due to a new approach: not a closed system from a single party, but an “open architecture” in which multiple companies collaborate. In addition to QuantWare, Elevate Quantum, Q-CTRL, Qblox, and Maybell Quantum, among others, are participating in the project.

Fully commercially viable

The new infrastructure is not just a test setup. According to the initiators, it is a fully commercially viable system. Companies can experiment with it immediately, without having to build an exorbitantly expensive quantum system themselves.

Dutch technology at the core

The core of the system is a quantum processor from QuantWare. It starts with 17 qubits—the building blocks of quantum computers—but can be scaled up in the coming years to systems with 100 qubits or more. That makes the system particularly attractive.

QuantWare’s involvement is also an important step for the Netherlands. It demonstrates that Dutch companies are not only participating in the global race for quantum technology but are also helping to shape it.

Cheaper and faster

The major innovation lies in its open architecture. Traditional quantum systems are often “black boxes”: expensive, closed-off, and difficult to adapt. Q-PAC, on the other hand, operates on a modular basis. Every component—from hardware to software—can be replaced or upgraded. This makes the system not only more flexible, but also much cheaper and faster to build.

Looking to the future

By 2027, the platform should be ready for much more powerful quantum chips. Work is also underway on connections with classical supercomputers, including via NVIDIA technology. This will create a hybrid system capable of handling extremely complex calculations.

Why this matters

Quantum computers promise to solve problems that stump conventional computers—from new medicines to smarter energy solutions. But until now, the technology has largely remained confined to laboratories. With this launch, that seems set to change.

In short: quantum computing is no longer a pipe dream. It is now—faster than ever—ready for practical application.