Two unmanned vessels are set to conduct survey operations at sea starting in 2027. They can autonomously follow navigation routes, avoid obstacles, and be controlled remotely.

The use of unmanned vessels at sea is gaining new momentum. Offshore company DEME has ordered two unmanned surface vessels from the Dutch technology company DEMCON Unmanned Systems. The vessels will be used for survey work: collecting data on the seafloor and the marine environment.

The vessels can operate without a crew on board. Software enables them to autonomously follow pre-planned routes, monitor the environment, and avoid collisions. Operators can remotely monitor the vessels from a control center and intervene if necessary.

This technology can make offshore operations more efficient and safer. This is particularly relevant as the construction of wind farms, energy infrastructure, and other offshore projects continues to increase. Such projects require a great deal of information about the seabed and the surrounding environment.

Deployed from a mother ship

The vessels are designed for multi-day operations. They can depart from a port, but can also be deployed from a larger offshore construction vessel. Thanks to their compact, modular design, they can also be transported in standard shipping containers to international project sites.

To ensure safe unmanned operation, the vessels are equipped with redundant systems for power supply, propulsion, communication, and navigation, among other functions. In the event of a malfunction, the vessel can therefore continue to operate in a controlled manner or autonomously switch to a safe state.

The Dutch developer DEMCON Unmanned Systems is building the two vessels based on its DUS OV platform. In addition to the vessels, the company is also supplying equipment for launching and recovery. Delivery is scheduled for 2027.