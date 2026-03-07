University of Twente strengthens its position in women’s health

The University of Twente (UT) wants to bring more attention to equal opportunities in healthcare. The university has therefore taken on an active role in the national innovation program Menopause Matters, which focuses on technological solutions for women going through menopause—a life phase that has long been underrepresented in healthcare, research, and technological innovation.

The program is coordinated by Erasmus MC and brings together a multidisciplinary group comprising the University of Twente, Amsterdam UMC, the Borski Fund, and Vuurvrouw. The initiative has received €5 million in funding through Health-Holland.

Menopause Matters program

Nearly two million women in the Netherlands experience symptoms during menopause that affect both their health and their ability to work. Yet menopause often remains a blind spot in healthcare systems and workplaces, leading to absenteeism and, in some cases, long-term withdrawal from the labor market.

Menopause Matters aims to address this gap by developing collaborative projects between researchers and companies focused on promising innovations in cardiovascular health, mental health, and bone and muscle health.

Examples include new or female-specific medical devices, smart (bio)sensors, hormone trackers, apps, and self-care tools. These technologies are important because they can help prevent health problems, maintain labor participation, and ultimately reduce social and economic costs.

Innovation gap in women’s health

Around the world, International Women’s Day highlights the need for equal opportunities. In healthcare, however, equality is still far from guaranteed.

Despite women making up half of the global population, only about 2 percent of global investments in medical technology focus on women’s health.

“As a technical university, we see it as our responsibility to contribute to solutions for health issues that have long received insufficient attention,” says dr. Anique Bellos-Grob, assistant professor and chair of the Technology for Women’s Health program at the TechMed Centre of the University of Twente.

“Physical and mental symptoms related to menopause, pelvic floor disorders such as prolapse and incontinence, and optimizing care around breast cancer are important examples.”

From clinical question to technological solution

“Bringing together our knowledge and expertise in a diverse consortium like Menopause Matters is essential to reducing health disparities between men and women,” says prof. Hanneke Takkenberg of Erasmus MC.

“In this collaboration, the TechMed Centre at the University of Twente contributes specific expertise in areas such as medical technology, digital healthcare, and design-oriented research focused on women’s health.”