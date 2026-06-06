“Universities can absorb the cuts.” The real blow will come later

Dutch universities are not on the verge of collapse. That is the reassuring message from a new exploratory study by the Inspectorate of Education into the financial position of academic higher education. The announced budget cuts will hurt, but they do not immediately endanger the continuity of universities, according to the Inspectorate.

But anyone who reads on will see that this is precisely what makes the report uncomfortable. The acute crisis may not materialize, but the structural crisis is drawing closer. It is not the cuts that pose the greatest threat to universities, but demographic decline. After decades of growth, student numbers have been falling since 2024. According to the 2025 reference forecast, there will be more than 33,000 fewer university students in 2034 than in 2024.

Derek Jan Fikkers, higher education adviser and former director at the University of Twente, summarized it succinctly on LinkedIn: “The equivalent of a large university will evaporate in ten years.” It is an image that sticks. Because 33,000 fewer students is not just a statistical correction. It is roughly the size of a major university such as Leiden or Groningen.

Anticipating the impact

The Inspectorate examined the 2023 annual reports and the 2025-2029 multi-year budgets of all fourteen publicly funded universities. It also spoke with the institutions’ financial directors, the Dutch universities, and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science. The conclusion is twofold. Universities are anticipating the cuts, taking measures, and, for the time being, keeping their liquidity and solvency above the warning thresholds. At the same time, the long-term effects of the choices being made remain unknown.

The cuts analyzed by the Inspectorate stemmed from the policies of the Schoof cabinet: the abolition of starter and incentive grants, a reduction of the Research and Science Fund, a structural cut to block grant funding, and the political desire to limit spending on international students. Together, these amounted to more than one billion euros per year for universities of applied sciences and research universities. Part of that package has since been called into question by the new government.

However severe the cuts may be, the Inspectorate says universities can absorb them financially. That does not mean students and staff will not notice. Universities are opting for hiring freezes, reduced external staffing, centralized processes, lower service levels, more efficient use of buildings, postponement of investments, and, in some cases, the merger of faculties or the discontinuation of small programs. According to the report, one university even saved 3.5 million euros by canceling unused subscriptions and unnecessary licenses.

Across-the-board cuts

Many institutions are trying to shield education and research as much as possible. They are doing so through what the Inspectorate calls the “cheese slicer method”: cutting a little everywhere, so that hard choices can be postponed for as long as possible. But that postponement has limits. Some universities are already indicating that, in the longer term, they will not be able to avoid more far-reaching decisions.

This is where the core of the problem lies. The financial pressure is not temporary, but structural. The decline in student numbers directly affects university funding as long as that funding remains partly dependent on student numbers. Fewer students means lower income. At the same time, the responsibilities of universities remain the same or are even increasing. Knowledge security, cyber resilience, social safety, mental health, workload, digitalization, and artificial intelligence all require additional attention, people, and resources.

Fikkers rightly points out that the report is mainly a first overview. In his view, it still lacks important dimensions: the impact of AI on education and research, changing labor market demand, lifelong learning, cooperation with universities of applied sciences, the phasing out of the National Growth Fund, the rise of universities outside Europe, and possible new cuts under a future government. His conclusion: the Netherlands needs full-fledged scenario analyses every six months, as is already the case in other countries.

Capacity for innovation

That is no unnecessary luxury. Because the choices ahead will affect not only universities themselves. They will also affect the Netherlands’ capacity for innovation. Fewer students ultimately means fewer graduates, fewer researchers, and less capacity in sectors where the labor market is already under pressure. For technology fields such as AI, photonics, semiconductors, quantum, medtech, and energy, this is not an academic issue but a strategic risk.

The report explicitly points to cooperation as a possible way forward. Universities see opportunities in aligning or merging educational programs, sharing support services, jointly addressing knowledge security and cybersecurity, improving cooperation between technical universities, exchanging capacity, and even pursuing mergers. But cooperation is easier said than done. The funding system still rewards institutions for their own student numbers and market share. That makes it unattractive to share or phase out programs in favor of the collective interest.

The growth machine is grinding to a halt

The Inspectorate phrases it cautiously: there is no acute threat, but there is a long-term risk. Yet beneath that measured tone lies a clear warning. The growth machine on which the Dutch university system has run for decades is grinding to a halt. The question is no longer how universities should organize further growth, but how they can preserve quality, accessibility, and their international position in a shrinking market.