Universities and government join forces on digital autonomy

Dutch universities and the national government will work more closely together to strengthen the digital autonomy of higher education. This was set out in a memorandum of understanding signed on Monday by Zsolt Aerdts, State Secretary for the Digital Economy and Sovereignty; Caspar van den Berg, UNL Chair; and Alexandra van Huffelen, Chair of the UNL Committee on Digital Autonomy of Universities.

Working together

Through this collaboration, the parties aim to reduce dependence on a limited number of—mostly non-European—technology providers. Universities and the national government have agreed to work together wherever possible on the development, procurement, and implementation of digital solutions. They also intend to engage more frequently in joint discussions with suppliers and other stakeholders.

The risks

Although digitization offers major benefits for education, research, and operations, the growing dependence on foreign technology companies entails risks. Universities often have limited influence over how data is collected and processed. In addition, geopolitical pressure can affect the availability of digital services.

First steps have been taken

The universities have already taken their first steps. For example, they are working on a digital contingency plan that institutions and staff can use if essential digital services are unexpectedly disrupted. In addition, universities are collaborating with vocational education institutions, universities of applied sciences, and SURF on eduID, an institution-independent digital identity for students.