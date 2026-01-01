UCANACT raises €800,000 for brain-computer communication

Utrecht-based neurotechnology startup UCANACT has secured €800,000 in pre-seed funding to develop a brain-computer interface (BCI) that translates brain signals directly into computer actions and speech. The investment, led by LUMO Labs and Utrecht Holdings Seed Fund, aims to help people with severe motor impairments regain autonomy and communicate independently.

UCANACT’s BCI technology builds on decades of research at UMC Utrecht and combines advances in neuroscience, artificial intelligence, and neurotechnology. The system analyses brain activity, detects communication signals, and displays them on a screen, enabling users to communicate without any physical interaction. The technology is device-agnostic: it works with both brain implants and wearable devices. Personalised AI minimises the training required for new users, while the system has achieved 90% accuracy for yes/no commands over seven years and more than 90% for decoding individual words. Three ongoing clinical studies are validating the results with end users.

Smaller, safer implants within reach

Research into electrocorticography (ECoG) shows that implants can be made significantly smaller without sacrificing performance. A study involving nine participants showed that ECoG grids can be reduced by 75% to 94%, provided the electrodes are positioned over informative areas of the brain. The smallest subgrids achieved F1 scores ranging from 81.64% to 99.71%, comparable to those of larger grids. This opens the door to less invasive and safer BCI implants for clinical use. UCANACT can build on these findings to make its technology more accessible and practical for patients with paralysis.

Impact on autonomy and quality of life

For people with locked-in syndrome or severe motor impairments caused by conditions such as ALS, stroke, or trauma, UCANACT’s technology could be a game changer. Patients such as Hanneke, who participated in earlier research, were able to type words using the implant and a light that highlighted letters. The technology enables users not only to communicate but also to control smart devices at home, increasing their independence. With 150,000 potential users in the Netherlands alone, its societal impact could be considerable.