Twente trains talent for the photonic revolution

The global chip industry is at a turning point. Where traditional semiconductors rely on electrical signals, photonic chips use light particles to process and transmit data. This technology is not only faster, but also significantly more energy-efficient. In Twente, the foundation is currently being laid for the next generation of technicians who must shape this revolution. Saxion University of Applied Sciences is therefore expanding the Learning Center Twente with a specific focus on integrated photonics. This initiative is intended to bridge the gap between academic research and industrial practice.

The acceleration of light technology

Integrated photonics is seen as one of the most important key technologies for the coming decades. Instead of electrons, these chips use photons to transfer information. This results in chips that produce less heat and perform more stably under different conditions 🔗. The national program PhotonDelta supports the development of this sector in the Netherlands with substantial investments. Since October 2025, Saxion has been working intensively with PhotonDelta to better align education and research 🔗. The focus is on ‘integrated photonics’, in which optical components are placed directly on a chip. This technology is essential for the development of advanced sensors and quantum computers. Thanks to the support of PhotonDelta, the Learning Center Twente can now expand at an accelerated pace to meet the growing demand for specialized personnel. The goal is to create a hub where education, research, and industry come together to stimulate innovation. In doing so, the region strengthens its position as a frontrunner in the international chip market.

A bridge between theory and practice

Project manager Brigitte Tel plays a central role in the expansion of the Learning Center Twente. She emphasizes that the initiative builds on the successful model of the Quantum Learning Center. The core of the approach is collaboration between different levels of education. Students from ROC van Twente, Saxion, and the University of Twente work together on projects. This ensures a continuous learning pathway in which vocational (mbo) students focus on practical execution, while higher professional (hbo) and university (wo) students focus on design and deeper analysis. The education is embedded in an ecosystem approach in which students from programs such as Applied Physics and Electrical Engineering work directly on industrial challenges. According to professor of applied sciences (lector) Cas Damen, this cross-pollination is necessary to bring complex technologies such as photonics to the market. Students gain access to facilities such as the Nanolab of the University of Twente and the HighTech Factory. Here they learn to work in cleanrooms, which is a crucial skill for the semiconductor sector. By bringing students into contact with practice at an early stage, the threshold to the labor market is significantly lowered.

The strength of the regional ecosystem

The strength of the Twente initiative lies in the close ties with the regional business community. As early as 2022, local companies joined forces in the ChipTech Twente collaboration to strengthen the sector. Saxion now works together with leading partners such as LioniX International, PHIX, QuiX Quantum, and Demcon. Large players such as Thales are also involved in developing talent for defense and security applications 🔗. These companies have a constant need for technicians who understand how photonic chips must be produced and tested. The collaboration goes beyond internships; companies also provide guest lecturers and cases for research projects. Students, for example, work on silicon nitride chips, a specific technology in which Twente excels worldwide. Through this direct line to industry, Saxion’s curriculum aligns seamlessly with tomorrow's technological developments. The ecosystem also offers opportunities for startups such as New Origin and Sabratha to attract talent. This integrated approach ensures that innovations reach commercial production more quickly.

Quantum technology as the next step

Photonics is inseparably linked to the rise of quantum technology. Light particles are excellent carriers of quantum information. For this reason, a new national master’s program ‘Applied Quantum Technology’ will start in 2026. This is a collaboration between Saxion, Fontys, the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, and The Hague University of Applied Sciences. The program focuses on translating complex quantum theory into practical applications in society. At the Learning Center Twente, extensive experimentation is already underway with optical clocks and quantum sensors. Researchers such as Dmytro Polishchuck and Akhileshwar Mishra guide students in measuring these sensitive systems. The integration of quantum technology into photonics education prepares students for roles in a sector that is still in its infancy, but has enormous economic potential. The focus is not only on hardware but also on integrating these systems into existing infrastructures. By already investing in this knowledge now, Saxion ensures that the Netherlands can continue to play a leading role in the global technological race. The master’s program forms an important link in talent development.

Strategic value for Europe

The development of photonic chips has a major impact on European strategic autonomy. Europe aims to become less dependent on Asian and American suppliers for critical technologies. The Twente region positions itself as a strategic hub for defense and security technology. Photonic chips are essential for modern radar systems, secure communication networks, and advanced sensors for border surveillance. By training local talent and stimulating production capacity, Saxion directly contributes to the technological sovereignty of the European Union. The collaboration with PhotonDelta aligns with the National Technology Strategy of the Dutch government. The goal is to build a robust supply chain that is resistant to geopolitical tensions. Photonics offers a unique opportunity here because the Netherlands already has a strong knowledge position. Training professionals who can design and build these chips is the most important condition for the success of this strategy. This not only strengthens the economy, but also safeguards the security of society. The investment in human capital is therefore an investment in the future of Europe.

Future perspective for technical talent

For students, the focus on photonics offers an excellent career perspective. The demand for technical talent in the semiconductor sector is greater than ever. Students such as Sam Bruil and interns such as Enes Gurbuz get the opportunity to work at the forefront of technological innovation. They gain experience with equipment typically found only in advanced research institutes. Saxion’s strategy aims to increase enrollment in technical STEM programs by making the field's relevance visible. Offering minors and projects to a broad group of students expands the sector's overall “technical pool”. In the near future, the Learning Center at the Connect-U location in Enschede will be further expanded. This is intended to become a place where students and professionals can go throughout their entire careers for education and collaboration. The focus is on 2026, when the first cohort of the new quantum master’s program will begin. With this integrated approach, Twente is building a sustainable foundation for the chip industry of tomorrow. The combination of high-quality education and a strong industrial network makes the region a magnet for international talent.