Trump says Europe is decaying — or is it?

First, Elon Musk called for the European Union to be abolished. And now, President Trump has weighed in: “They’re decaying… politically correct… weak.” Trump’s view on Europe reflects a long-standing narrative in some American circles: that Europe is politically cautious, divided, and slow to act. From this perspective, European unity can appear fragile. But the reality might be different. Here are some counterarguments.

Counterargument 1: Europe’s GDP

Consider the numbers. Italy alone has a population of 59 million and a GDP of $2.6 trillion. The U.S. has $31 trillion. Yet the EU has 27 countries, totaling 450 million people and $21 trillion GDP.

In economic terms, the EU has the scale to shape markets, regulate multinational companies, and coordinate large-scale policies. That doesn’t mean it is perfect or free from internal challenges — disagreements between member states still exist —, but it does show Europe is far from powerless. So the U.S. is not facing individual states but a competitor of similar size.

Counterargument 2: Reduced dependence on the U.S

Geopolitically, Europe is standing firm as well. Trade agreements with India, Indonesia, and Mercosur aim to diversify Europe’s economic partnerships, reducing dependence on the U.S. and China.

For instance, the EU's new trade agreement with Indonesia eliminates 98.5% of Indonesian import tariffs on EU goods and strengthens economic ties with a major player in Southeast Asia — helping Europe to expand its export markets beyond the U.S. and China.

Counterargument 3: Europe’s Defense is getting stronger

Since the start of Russia’s war of aggression, the EU and its member states have provided €193.3 billion in support for Ukraine and its people. On 18 December 2025, the European Council agreed to provide a €90 billion loan to Ukraine for 2026 and 2027.

The EU has become the largest supporter of Ukraine, providing financial, military, and political aid. This unprecedented unity ensures that Europe can influence the outcome of major international conflicts.

Defense cooperation in Europe is also increasing. By 2030, the European Commission aims to establish one of the world’s largest defence markets. Europe is increasing its defense budget by 1.5%, which will generate nearly €650 billion in additional funding over four years.

So, is Europe “decaying”?

So, is Europe “decaying”? Some observers point to political fragmentation, aging populations, or slower economic growth in certain regions. Others highlight the EU’s growing unity, regulatory power, and global influence. Both perspectives have merit. Trump’s critique reflects just one interpretation.