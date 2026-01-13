Touchwaves raises €1.5 million to develop dual-use wearable tech

Touchwaves has raised €1.5 million in a pre-seed funding round to accelerate the development of next-generation dual-use wearable haptics technologies designed to enhance human performance and situational awareness in high-stress environments. Touchwaves is an Eindhoven-based deep-tech startup and spin-off from TNO.

Touchwaves builds a new kind of human-machine interface built on haptics: tactile feedback delivered through thin, flexible electronics integrated into flight jackets and undergarments.

The investment round was led by SecFund, a fund supporting startups, scale-ups, and innovative SMEs that address the innovation needs of the Dutch Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Regional Development Agencies under ROM-Nederland. Additional participants include TNO Ventures, Brabant Startup Fonds (BSF), imec.istart, and Joanna Invests. The round also includes support from NWO, the Dutch Research Council’s program for advancing high-potential, research-based innovations.

Founded by Charlotte Kjellander and Martin Romero, Touchwaves focuses on wearable haptics technologies that enhance human performance and situational awareness, enabling intuitive interaction with complex systems in high-workload environments.

Human factors remain a critical challenge in aviation. Studies indicate that approximately 80% of non-combat aviation mishaps are caused by human error. In military aviation, such incidents can lead to the loss of two to three F-35 aircraft each year, along with the pilots who fly them, underscoring the urgent need for innovation that places the human at the center of system design.

Touchwaves is already working with the Dutch Ministry of Defence, including the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Forces (RNLASF) and the Center for Man in Aviation (CML), on the development of wearable haptics systems aimed at enhancing pilot performance in fighter jet operations.

Elevate human performance

“While most innovations in military aviation focus on aircraft systems, our mission is to elevate human performance,” said Charlotte Kjellander, co-founder of Touchwaves. “By supporting pilots with intuitive, non-invasive haptic feedback, we help them operate more effectively in the most demanding environments.”

© TouchWaves

“Modern aircraft are incredibly advanced, but the human remains the decisive factor,” added Martin Romero, co-founder of Touchwaves. “Our technology is designed to complement existing systems by enhancing situational awareness and resilience under high workload and stress.”

While military aviation is the initial focus, Touchwaves’ technology is inherently dual-use, with the potential to redefine human performance across multiple high-stress domains beyond fighter pilots. Future use cases include:

Elite sports, supporting breathing guidance, body awareness, and recovery through haptics

Ground forces, where haptics alerts can support fatigue and workload management

Healthcare and wellbeing, where tactile guidance may help individuals build focus, awareness, or resilience

These applications reflect Touchwaves’ long-term vision: establishing haptics as a core interface for improving human performance in environments where cognitive load and stress are high.



