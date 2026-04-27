TNO study: Opportunities, barriers in district heating networks

Very low-temperature district heating networks (VLT networks) could potentially be an attractive way to achieve a natural gas-free built environment, but they also raise questions and concerns among owner-occupiers. This is evident from TNO research into the drivers and barriers residents face when exploring and choosing this relatively new heating solution. Uncertainty about technology, costs and renovation impact appears to be at least as relevant as sustainability and the possibility of local ownership.

The Netherlands faces the challenge of creating a natural gas-free built environment by no later than 2050. In addition to heat pumps and traditional district heating systems, VLT networks are increasingly being considered as an alternative. Because this technology is still in an early stage of development, it is important to understand what motivates or hinders owner-occupiers, both inside and outside homeowners’ associations (VvEs), when choosing a VLT network.

What motivates residents

The study shows that important drivers for residents are autonomy and freedom of choice, for example, by becoming less dependent on large energy companies and through opportunities for local ownership. Sustainability also plays a major role, particularly the use of local energy sources and a lower environmental impact than traditional district heating systems. In addition, residents mention stronger social cohesion in the neighborhood and comfort benefits, such as the possibility of cooling and the absence of noise nuisance from outdoor units.

Barriers

At the same time, residents experience barriers. Uncertainty surrounding a new and still little-known technology is a major threshold. Distrust toward government and energy companies, as well as the weaker reputation of existing district heating systems, also plays a role. The impact of home renovations and financial uncertainty about investments and the business case also hold residents back. For homeowners’ associations, the complex amendment of the deed of division is often an additional obstacle.

Keys to broader adoption

Whether residents ultimately choose a VLT network mainly depends on removing uncertainty, the practical feasibility of renovations, and a viable business case (often supported by subsidies). The study therefore underlines the importance of clear communication, realistic expectations, and early involvement of residents in the further development of VLT networks.

The study combines a literature review with in-depth interviews with twenty participants: twelve owner-occupiers (including VvE board members and initiators) and eight experts professionally involved in the implementation or guidance of VLT networks.