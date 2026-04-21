Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO: an honest look back

On April 20, 2026, Apple announced a historic decision. Tim Cook is stepping down as CEO at the age of 65. After fifteen years at the helm, he is handing over day-to-day management to John Ternus. Cook is not leaving the company entirely. He will remain involved as executive chairman of the board of directors. Cook transformed a hardware manufacturer into an unbeatable ecosystem of devices and services. The transition to Ternus marks the beginning of a new phase in which artificial intelligence plays the leading role. In this article, we examine Cook’s impressive legacy and the challenging course his successor must navigate.

The transformation of a financial giant

Tim Cook took on a daunting task in 2011. He succeeded the legendary Steve Jobs during a period of great uncertainty. Many doubted whether Apple could survive without Jobs’ vision. Cook proved them wrong with numbers no one thought possible. Under his leadership, the market value grew from $350 billion to an astronomical $4 trillion.

He transformed Apple from a company that sold computers into a comprehensive ecosystem. Cook understood that the iPhone was the centerpiece of a larger web of services. He expanded this web with extreme precision and a focus on profitability. While Jobs was the visionary, Cook was the architect of global expansion. He optimized the supply chain down to the smallest details. This resulted in margins that competitors could only dream of. Under his leadership, Apple became the most valuable publicly traded company in the world.

Innovation through a connected ecosystem

Although critics often claimed that Cook couldn’t invent a new iPhone, he certainly created new billion-dollar markets. The Apple Watch and AirPods are the best examples of this. These products changed the way consumers view wearable technology. The Apple Watch started as a fashion accessory but grew into an essential health tool. AirPods quickly dominated the wireless audio market. These categories ensured that Apple became less dependent on phone sales alone.

In addition, Cook launched successful services such as Apple Pay, Apple TV, and Apple Music. He understood that hardware and software had to be inextricably linked to ensure an optimal user experience. The integration of these services created a steady stream of revenue. This provided the company with the necessary stability during economic fluctuations.

The downsides and missed opportunities

Not everything Cook touched turned into an immediate commercial success. In recent years, Apple has also faced clear setbacks. The most striking example is the canceled project for a self-driving car. This project cost the company an estimated $10 billion without ever bringing a product to market. The launch of the Vision Pro headset also proved difficult for the tech giant. With a price tag of $3,500, adoption by the general public fell far short of expectations.

In addition, Apple faced criticism for its slow response to the rise of generative AI. While competitors like Microsoft and Google were making major strides, things remained quiet in Cupertino for a long time. This perceived lag is one of the biggest challenges Cook leaves for his successor.

Successor John Ternus

On September 1, 2026, John Ternus will officially take over the role of CEO from Cook. Ternus is no stranger within the walls of the Cupertino headquarters. He has been with Apple for 25 years and, until recently, was responsible for hardware engineering. Among other things, he led the successful transition to Apple Silicon. This was the shift in which Apple began manufacturing its own chips for Mac computers. This move gave Apple a massive lead over the competition in terms of speed and energy efficiency. Ternus is known as a leader who emphasizes the deep integration of hardware and software. His appointment is seen as a sign that Apple is returning to its core as a pure technology company. Investors have high expectations for his technical background and pragmatic approach.

A new direction for AI

Ternus’s biggest task is to close the gap in the field of artificial intelligence. However, his vision is not simply to copy others’ trends. He wants to deeply embed AI into the physical hardware of Apple devices. This is also referred to as “agent-based AI” by industry experts. In this approach, an assistant like Siri actually performs complex tasks within various apps on behalf of the user. Apple aims to transform AI from a free perk into a serious source of revenue. There is speculation about new AI subscriptions designed to further boost margins in the services division. Ternus has opted for an approach that prioritizes privacy and on-device processing. By running AI models directly on its own chips, personal data remains secure with the user. This is a key selling point for the European market, with its strict privacy regulations.