Thousands of jobs disappear at HP and ABN Amro because of AI

In a short period of time, two big names have announced another round of significant layoffs. Both HP and ABN Amro will be cutting thousands of jobs in the coming years. The common thread: AI is taking over more and more work, and companies want to reduce costs. For many employees, the announcement comes as a blow, but executives say the reorganizations are necessary to remain competitive.

HP cuts up to 6,000 jobs due to AI

Computer manufacturer HP announced on Tuesday that it will cut between 4,000 and 6,000 jobs over the next three years. This is one of the largest reorganizations in the company's recent history. Jobs in product development, internal operations, and customer service will be particularly affected. HP hopes that this measure will save $1 billion in the long term.

CEO Enrique Lores stated that the company had no choice. It is something that must be done to ensure that HP remains competitive, he said. AI plays a major role in this. The company is investing heavily in systems designed to make processes more efficient and fully automate certain tasks.

ABN Amro: a quarter of jobs lost due to AI

ABN Amro also announced a major reorganization on Tuesday. The bank plans to cut a total of 5,200 full-time jobs by 2028 — almost a quarter of its total workforce at the end of 2024. Artificial intelligence will take over many tasks. Departments such as customer service, operations, and teams that perform checks for possible money laundering are expected to be reduced by approximately 35 percent.

Job losses due to AI are part of a larger global shift

The layoffs at HP and ABN Amro are not isolated incidents. Artificial intelligence is rapidly taking over tasks worldwide. According to a report by the World Economic Forum, by 2030 only a third of all work will be performed by humans. The rest will be done by AI systems and robots. Many organizations are already preparing for this by drastically revising their workforce.