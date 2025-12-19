Those Vegan Cowboys raises €6.25 million for cow-free cheese

Those Vegan Cowboys has completed a €6.25 million funding round for cow-free cheese production via precision fermentation. The company plans to launch in the US in 2026 and will start a crowdfunding campaign early that year, where consumers can invest. Notably, traditional cheese producer Westland Kaas is also investing in this revolutionary technology, which emits 95% less than conventional dairy.

The funding round was led by Pieter Geelen, co-founder of navigation company TomTom, with participation from Wouter Veenboer of ProductHero and cheese producer Westland Kaas. The company uses precision fermentation to produce casein protein without cows—a technology that causes up to 95% less carbon emissions than traditional dairy production.

Those Vegan Cowboys has obtained GRAS status in the US and plans to launch on the market in 2026. The company is already working with ten industrial partners on various applications for their cow-free casein. In early 2026, the company will launch a crowdfunding campaign where ordinary consumers can invest. In the Netherlands, Those Vegan Cowboys will soon be organizing the first tastings of their cow-free cheese prototypes.

Traditional dairy industry invests

It is striking that traditional cheese producer Westland Kaas, known for Old Amsterdam, is investing in this revolutionary technology. CFO Frank Fischer of Westland Kaas: “We have always combined tradition with technology. Our investment in Those Vegan Cowboys reflects our commitment to open innovation and next-generation food technologies.”