This trailer looks a bit like a spaceship

The biggest problem with many modern caravans is their weight: they’re often so heavy that you need a powerful diesel or large SUV just to move them at all. Honda is demonstrating with a futuristic prototype that there’s another way. The Honda Base Station looks almost like a spacecraft and weighs less than 635 kilograms, which is extremely light for this category.

Towing with an electric car

This means you can already tow it with electric car models. Thanks to its streamlined shape, inspired by electric cars, air resistance remains low, keeping the extra fuel or electricity consumption to a minimum. And another practical advantage: its compact size ensures it fits easily into a standard garage, eliminating the need for expensive storage space.

Flexible pop-up roof

The exterior of the trailer features a number of ingenious innovations. The most striking element is the flexible pop-up roof. When folded down, the trailer is compact and aerodynamic while driving. Once at the campsite, the roof simply folds up. This creates a headroom of over 2.13 meters. Even tall people can comfortably stand upright in the cabin. In addition to the headroom, the trailer is equipped with a convenient hinged tailgate. This tailgate opens like a hatchback and brings the outdoors right into the interior.

Completely self-sufficient while traveling

Modern campers want to be independent of fixed power connections at crowded campgrounds. The Base Station is therefore designed with off-grid use in mind. The trailer is equipped with its own lithium battery. Integrated solar panels on the roof generate this power. A built-in inverter allows you to connect standard household appliances. This means you can cook anywhere in nature. The air conditioning and outdoor shower also run entirely on this internal power system.

A new path to market

Developing the prototype took about five years. The model currently still has prototype status. Nevertheless, Honda’s plans are concrete. The manufacturer states that this model is highly indicative of a future production model. However, sales will not go through traditional RV dealers. Honda intends to sell the trailers directly through its own car dealerships. This is a unique step in the automotive industry.