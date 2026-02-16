This is what the mega data city in India will look like

India wants to capitalize on the global AI breakthrough by building a large-scale “data city.” The planned area would cover a radius of approximately 100 kilometers.

The location under consideration is the relatively quiet port city of Visakhapatnam on the east coast. Visakhapatnam—with a population of approximately two million and better known as “Vizag”—is currently known for its international cricket stadium, not for groundbreaking technology.

760 projects secured

According to Nara Lokesh, Minister of IT in the state of Andhra Pradesh, 760 projects with a combined value of $175 billion (approximately €147 billion) have now been secured, AFP reports.

For example, a joint venture between India's Reliance Industries, Canada's Brookfield, and the US's Digital Realty is investing $11 billion in the development of an AI data center in the same city.

Google AI hub

Google previously announced that it would invest $15 billion in an AI project in Visakhapatnam. It is set to become the company's largest AI hub outside the United States. With more than a billion internet users, India is considered one of the most interesting digital growth markets in the world.

Chip production too

Lokesh is considered a political ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is organizing a conference on Monday on the impact of artificial intelligence. Bloomberg news agency also reports that India has big ambitions in the field of chip production and will soon be launching a new government initiative.