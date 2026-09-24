These days, even RVs need to protect themselves against hackers

A motorhome is increasingly becoming a computer on wheels. Heating, lighting, batteries, infotainment, and other systems are controlled by software. This not only offers convenience but also brings a new responsibility: what happens if that software turns out to be vulnerable? Recently, European safety requirements for motorhomes were further tightened.

Part of this pertains to the digital systems within the RV. Manufacturers must not only take cybersecurity into account but also be able to demonstrate that they can update software in a controlled manner throughout the vehicle’s lifespan. This is governed by European UN Regulation No. 156, which sets requirements for the so-called Software Update Management System.

That may sound abstract, but the idea is actually simple. Suppose a manufacturer discovers in a few years that a piece of software in a motorhome contains a security vulnerability. In that case, a system must be in place to safely modify that software. The manufacturer must know which vehicles are affected by an update, verify that the update actually comes from a reliable source, and prevent a software change from causing new safety issues.

Who is responsible?

This is particularly interesting for motorhome manufacturers because a motorhome is often built in multiple stages. For example, a manufacturer might start with a van or chassis from another manufacturer and then build a motorhome on top of it. This can raise the question of which manufacturer is responsible for which software and updates.

An example of how this works in practice comes from the German motorhome manufacturer Ahorn Camp. In September, the company unveiled its new model generation, based on the fourth-generation Renault Master. According to Ahorn, these motorhomes comply with the GSR II requirements that took effect last summer, as well as the European regulations for cybersecurity and software updates, R155 and R156.

Not a non-binding matter

The new regulations thus mean that software management is no longer a non-binding technical matter. It becomes part of the vehicle’s European type approval. Starting July 7, 2026, new motorhomes that do not meet the requirements for software updates can no longer simply be registered or placed on the market.

This effectively imposes a kind of digital maintenance obligation on the motorhome. Not only must the brakes, tires, and engine remain safe, but the software must also be manageable throughout the vehicle’s lifetime.