These 5 Dutch startups raised money in December

Destinus receives €50 million to scale autonomous weapon systems

Defence and aerospace company Destinus received €50 million in a credit facility from the German bank Commerzbank. The organization develops and produces AI-controlled autonomous systems such as effectors—devices to modify the properties of a target, including missile and laser systems—and interception drones.

The company, headquartered in Valkenburg, aims to move toward further industrialization with this financing round. Production lines, integration, and testing facilities will be expanded as a result. Destinus has raised about €400 million in capital and employs about 750 people.

SandGrain secures €13.5M to bolster IoT security worldwide

SandGrain, a company developing cybersecurity solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) devices, secured €13.5 million in funding. IoT devices, such as smart home appliances, are embedded with sensors and connect to the Internet. The Eindhoven-based company’s CyberRock solution employs a unique approach to security by embedding a hardware token with an immutable, globally unique ID into each device.

This Series A investment round will help SandGrain accelerate its global rollout. In particular, the company plans to target sectors where the security of autonomous devices is key, including industrial applications, critical infrastructure, and aerospace and defence.

Pan Cancer T receives €10 million for new cancer treatment

Biotech company Pan Cancer T raised €10 million. The company focuses on novel cancer therapies that leverage patients’ own immune cells to respond to tumors. The recent funding round will support the start of a human trial for treatment against triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), a form of tumor currently hard to treat.

Those Vegan Cowboys raises €6.25 million for cow-free cheese

Those Vegan Cowboys, a Dutch company developing a cow-free alternative to cheese, has raised €6.25 million in new funding. The startup is working on an animal-free version of casein—one of the main milk proteins—emitting 95% less than conventional dairy.

In 2026, the firm plans to enter the American market with its product. Moreover, it plans to organize a crowdfunding campaign, allowing consumers to invest. The first product tastings are also expected to take place in the Netherlands by then.

New funding for NBCL's diagnostics in the operating room

NBCL (Novel Biomarkers Catalyst Lab) announced it raised an undisclosed amount. The medtech company is developing a technology that provides rapid diagnostics in the operating room. The system provides surgeons with essential diagnostic information within minutes during an operation. This feedback helps clinicians determine whether an operation has been successfully executed.

The company received financial backing from the investment fund ECFG. NBCL currently provides its technology to more than 100 hospitals. This funding round will be instrumental in enabling the company to grow internationally and enter the U.S. market.