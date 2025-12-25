The power of the human touch

In October 1995, in Massachusetts, USA, the Jackson twins were born, each weighing two pounds. Although alive, the staff was well aware of the fragility of the little patients. Technology and staff would do their utmost to increase the likelihood that both girls would make it. At one point, after three weeks, one of the girls suffered from serious complications with a lowered heart rate, respiration, and oxygen level. A nurse decided to place the healthier baby in the same incubator as her sister.

What happened next is history and actually changed healthcare. When she wrapped her arm around her little sister in need, she immediately began breathing normally; her heart rate increased, and her oxygen level rose again. The story made headlines worldwide, and the picture above appeared on the covers of all the major magazines. At present, the twins, grown-up ladies, are doing fine.

In 2011, Stanford Physician Abraham Verghese gave a TED Talk about the doctor’s touch.

External Content This content is from youtube . To protect your privacy, it'ts not loaded until you accept. Manage Privacy Settings

We have entered an era of rapidly advancing technology that, in some areas, seems almost abundant. It is great to see the possible change that can come out of that, creating the opportunity to develop sustainable health(care).

Researchers, doctors, and nurses are embracing these opportunities with a technologically optimistic yet scientific approach, whilst never forgetting the impact of the human touch.

On a day like today (Christmas Day), we should remember there is always a tradeoff between technology and ‘being there’. It isn’t a choice between the one ór the other; it’s always both.

This column by Lucien Engelen was initially published on Christmas Day, 2015. Since then, we have republished it every year on December 25. The whole IO+ team wishes you and your loved ones a merry Christmas and a very happy, healthy 2026.