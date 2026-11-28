Sustainability is often presented as something that costs money: we have to invest, consume less, and sacrifice comfort. I, on the other hand, hope that sustainability will become the new business model. Because a sustainable society not only benefits future generations, but also leads to lower costs, a healthier living environment, and a stronger economy today.

Sometimes it seems as if we have forgotten the meaning of the term “sustainable development.” The definition of sustainable development: “development that meets the needs of the present generation without compromising the ability of future generations—both here and in other parts of the world—to meet their own needs.” This was defined in 1987 by the UN’s Brundtland Commission. I would therefore like to focus on the first part of this definition at this time.

Sustainability in society

The government likes to place the responsibility for sustainability on citizens. When I think of sustainability plans in the Netherlands, government public service announcements come to mind: we should buy organic food and take shorter showers. Both are certainly important for the environment. However, this is quite ironic coming from a government that allows Chemours to pollute the water and has confused farmers with regulations instead of helping them build sustainable businesses. If we were to apply a truly sustainable philosophy here, it would provide us with cleaner drinking water, reduced nitrogen pollution, and greater food security in the short term. The fact is that when politics is guided by a sustainable philosophy, not only are future disasters prevented, but we also feel the benefits right now—such as cooler cities during hot summers. In addition, we would be less dependent geopolitically, enjoy cleaner air, reduced odor pollution, and cheaper energy. In the Netherlands, we are currently living in a way that is not sustainable in the long run, and the effects of this are already evident in the high prices and the high number of deaths caused by last summer’s heat.

Sustainability on a personal level

When it comes to sustainability on a personal level, many people first think about what they’ll have to give up. However, it’s a financially sensible way of life, which in turn creates room for new experiences and adventures. We live in a society where overconsumption is promoted by social media. For example, there’s a trend of drinking iced coffee from a jam jar. However, on social media, people rarely wash out an old jam jar to use as a coffee cup—instead, they buy a new, empty jam jar. It’s a waste of money and resources. After all, all products require raw materials. Constantly having to follow the latest trends puts a strain on both your wallet and the climate. And buying a new Christmas ornament every year is, of course, not the same as buying a completely new set of Christmas decorations every year to keep up with the latest trends. Living sustainably doesn’t mean you can never buy anything new, but rather that your purchases are made more consciously.

Another way to live sustainably is, of course, to insulate your home well wherever possible so you don’t have to turn the heat up as high. Or remove some tiles in the garden to let plants grow there—this helps cool the house down in the summer. Bonus points if you plant species that are good for butterflies and bees; they look nice in the garden and help these very important insects that are threatened with extinction. When buying new pots, pans, and containers, making sure they don’t contain PFAS also helps regulate hormone balance. There are many small things like this that can be done in and around the house—whenever possible—and that also improve the quality of life.

The future of sustainability

I hope that sustainability will become the new popular business model. The sentiment surrounding sustainability and climate change often seems negative, which I find strange because, in both the short and long term, we’ll primarily experience positive effects if we really take this seriously. As an employee, it means better rights; as an employer, it means your business will continue to thrive. As residents, it means we’ll have cleaner air, cleaner water, cooler summers, a warm home in the winter, and food security.