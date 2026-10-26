The Netherlands takes on hackers through a global alliance

Since October 1, the Netherlands has been sharing digital attack data directly via OASIS’s global standards. Computer systems now alert each other fully automatically across national borders about lightning-fast cyberattacks.

In The Hague, the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) is taking a major step forward for our digital security. Since October 1, 2026, the government agency has been a member of the international standards organization OASIS. After all, hackers pay very little attention to national borders. Cybercriminals attempt to paralyze hospitals or steal banking data. Thanks to this initiative, governments can now alert one another immediately when a cyber threat looms. Rapid information sharing delivers immediate, tangible benefits for Dutch citizens and businesses.

Computers speak the same language

Systems must understand each other seamlessly. The NCSC focuses specifically on the international standards STIX and TAXII. Think of them as a universal dictionary for cybercrime. Thanks to these open standards, organizations share threat intelligence in a consistent and automated manner. A server in Utrecht can immediately read a warning from abroad. This saves valuable time and prevents errors.

Dutch experience helps worldwide

The Netherlands contributes practical experience to the further development of these agreements. Experts test the rules against the daily practices of those who receive and process digital threat information. This directly improves interoperability and the overall quality of data. As a result, our critical infrastructure is stronger. In this way, The Hague is helping to build a robust digital shield for everyone.