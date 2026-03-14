The Netherlands strengthens its position in 6G technology

The Future Network Services (FNS) consortium is taking the next step in developing 6G network technology for smarter, more energy-efficient, and faster data transmission. With the allocation of €142 million from the National Growth Fund by the Dutch government, the consortium, consisting of universities, research institutes, and companies active in antennas, semiconductors, network software, and mobile networks, can now begin phase 2 of the FNS program. Within the program, companies and knowledge institutions collaborate with TNO on the future of connectivity.

In this phase, which also includes €72 million in investments from participating companies, the focus will shift toward translating knowledge into concrete 6G technologies and related products and services. Over the past two years, FNS has concentrated on developing knowledge, prototypes, and testing 6G applications. From 2030 onward, 6G is expected to become a central element of digital infrastructure, the backbone of the Dutch digital economy. By investing now, the Netherlands and Europe aim to strengthen their strategic autonomy and competitiveness.

Backbone of the future digital economy

Compared with 5G, 6G can transmit data faster and connect many more devices. It will also introduce sensing capabilities. Radio signals can be used to detect objects through their reflections, in a way similar to radar. This opens up new possibilities for companies in transport and logistics.

In addition, 6G will integrate terrestrial mobile networks more closely with satellite communications. The reliability, predictability, and resilience of 6G networks will increase significantly, enabling applications such as wireless factories and real-time control of energy grids.

Prototypes developed and tested in practice

During the first phase of the FNS program, several 6G component prototypes were developed. For example, the team in Eindhoven created a 4.6-kilometer wireless optical link, achieving a world-record speed of 5.7 terabits per second.

NXP developed the first Wi-Int chips, a new international standard that functions like a wireless USB connection. The partners also built Oakestra, an AI-driven tool that can automatically manage mobile networks.

Several practical applications were tested, including:

drone flights for urgent delivery of goods

a wireless factory where machines communicate without cables

medical equipment connected in an operating room

smart traffic detection at an intersection in Rotterdam

The partners also established the National 6G Testbed, an infrastructure with five regional test locations in Groningen, Amersfoort, The Hague, Delft, and Eindhoven, where companies can test innovations using 6G technology.

Focus on economic impact

In FNS phase 2, partners will focus on creating economic value from the knowledge developed in the program. More than 100 SMEs have already registered to participate in pilots within the National 6G Testbed, where they can develop and test wireless innovations.

A new element is that innovation and value creation will be guided by the 6G Business Board, which includes representatives from participating companies.

Young, fast-growing companies will receive additional support in finding investment funding, and 15 new companies will join the consortium. Collaboration with other countries will also intensify, particularly with Finland, Sweden, and Germany, and with Japan and Taiwan outside Europe.

Another ambitious goal is to develop the first fully wireless factory in the Netherlands, setting a new standard for the global manufacturing industry.