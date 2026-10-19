The Netherlands has four times as many cybersecurity companies

In early October 2026, 962 cybersecurity companies were registered with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce (KVK), compared with 233 during the same period in 2021. This is according to an analysis of the Commercial Register by ANP. The increase highlights growing attention to digital security, although organizations themselves remain responsible for their own cybersecurity, according to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

Cybersecurity companies help other businesses and organizations with areas including data protection, online security and the management of digital systems. They also train employees in cybersecurity.

Growing attention

The increase may be linked to growing attention to digital security and new legislation, the NCSC says. According to a spokesperson, the Cybersecurity Act may have contributed to this trend. The impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on organizations is also a factor.

According to the NCSC, the Netherlands has approximately 2.4 million businesses and organizations that rely on digital systems every day. As automation increases and reliance on IT systems grows, vulnerabilities can have more serious consequences. At the same time, AI enables vulnerabilities to be identified more effectively, but also makes them easier to exploit, the centre says.

The growing risks surrounding digital security are also reflected in the number of data breach notifications. The number of reports submitted to the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP), for example, has increased. Last year, the regulator received more than 39,000 notifications, compared with nearly 24,000 in 2020.

Responsibility remains with businesses

The NCSC stresses that organizations must ensure they have an effective cybersecurity strategy and appropriate measures in place. Cyber incidents affecting individual companies can also have consequences for critical processes and other organizations.

According to the centre, organizations themselves are responsible for their digital security. Specialized cybersecurity companies can provide support, but security cannot be outsourced entirely.