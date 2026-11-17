Less than two hours after we published our story about Match Your Engineer this week, Kevin Engels got a call from The Telegraph. We’d spoken to him about why he connects engineering students with Brainport companies while they’re still studying. Anyone who follows Eindhoven knows how often we talk about the engineer shortage. Kevin gave us a concrete example of what someone here is doing about it.

Read our interview with Kevin Engels.

I’ve seen this happen often enough to recognise the pattern. At IO+, we spend our days talking to people in labs, at young companies and on factory floors. That’s where we find stories before they’re obvious to a general-interest newsroom. When a bigger outlet picks one up, it can take a story that started with a conversation in Eindhoven to readers who may never have heard of Brainport.

I’m glad IO+ is here to play that role. I still get a kick out of finding a story, asking the questions and getting it in front of our readers. Sometimes it travels further, and that’s a pleasure too. If you’ve ever forwarded one of our stories because you thought someone else ought to read it, thank you. That’s another way a story gets beyond the people who saw it first.

Here's a selection of this week's stories:

Can your AI handle Monday morning?

A developer can run an AI coding agent on a laptop mid-flight and live with a slow reply. At AI Summit Brainport, imec’s Wouter Van den Bosch asked what happens when a whole team needs that agent at once. The answer depends on how well the model, software and chips work together, and how much hardware a company is willing to pay for to cover the busiest hour. ioplus.nl https://ioplus.nl/en/posts/your-ai-can-run-on-a-plane-can-it-handle-a-monday-morning-rush

How Maastricht gets discoveries out of the lab

Having lived in Maastricht for 20 years, I always enjoy seeing what’s taking shape there. Elcke Vels visits Brightlands Maastricht Health Campus, where helping scientists build a company can mean finding a CEO and putting up seed capital. She also visits a molecular imaging lab where researchers are testing a way to map tissue in minutes instead of weeks. ioplus.nl https://ioplus.nl/en/posts/scientific-breakthroughs-dont-get-stuck-in-maastricht

€200 million to help Dutch defence companies scale

Invest-NL and two Dutch ministries are setting up a €200 million fund to help companies with both civilian and defence applications move towards larger-scale production. They aim to attract at least another €200 million from private investors. The fund is expected to open in early 2027, subject to parliamentary approval. ioplus.nl https://ioplus.nl/en/posts/200m-to-boost-dutch-defence-technology

The Netherlands pushes back on US chip export rules

The Dutch government has rejected the proposed US MATCH Act, which would press the Netherlands to align its export controls with Washington’s. The dispute could affect both future sales of ASML’s lithography equipment to China and servicing of machines already there. The Hague says it should retain the right to make its own licensing decisions. ioplus.nl https://ioplus.nl/en/posts/dutch-reject-us-match-act-over-asml-export-controls

Listening for drones

Utrecht’s BeephoniX and Sweden’s Bertin Exensor are developing a sensor that listens for drones. Their collaboration adds acoustic detection to an existing surveillance platform and shows how two specialist European companies are pooling their expertise. ioplus.nl https://ioplus.nl/en/posts/beephonix-develops-sensor-that-detects-drones-without-radar

AI wants more photonics. Can chipmakers deliver?

As AI data centres grow, moving data between machines is becoming a bottleneck. At the PIC Summit Europe, SMART Photonics, Soitec, Coherent and STMicroelectronics discussed the work involved in getting optical chips into production at the volumes customers now want. ioplus.nl https://ioplus.nl/en/posts/ai-is-photonics-killer-app-can-chipmakers-keep-up

The gap between a prototype and a business

René van Vlerken

At TU Eindhoven, a symposium around Hessel Mittelmeijer’s PhD defence asked why so many European deep-tech companies stall after building a working prototype. We heard how a missing first customer can hold up both public and private investment, and why Euronext Amsterdam’s CEO questions the assumption that a European scale-up should go public in the US. ioplus.nl https://ioplus.nl/en/posts/the-missing-middle-a-us-ipo-myth-and-a-coordination-failure

The wallpaper nobody wanted

Bubble Wrap began as wall covering. It found a market when IBM saw what those little air pockets could do for fragile computers in transit. In his column for IO+, patent attorney Marco Coolen asks what founders might discover if they took a second look at the inventions they’d written off. ioplus.nl https://ioplus.nl/en/posts/bubble-wrap-a-failed-invention-can-be-worth-its-weight-in-gold

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