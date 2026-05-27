The fifth edition of the startup event LEVEL UP is coming up

On September 28, 2026, LEVEL UP will bring together national and international startups, investors, and other innovators at the Evoluon in Eindhoven. The main goal: to help startups accelerate. A diverse program featuring inspiring keynotes, workshops, and informal networking sessions will help startups take their next step.

This year marks the fifth edition of the event, organized by The Gate, Brabant Development Agency (BOM), and Braventure. While the first three editions focused primarily on local startups, the organizers have adopted an international approach since last year. For instance, the previous edition also featured companies from Belgium and Luxembourg, as it will in this year's edition.

Networking and knowledge

LEVEL UP encourages the exchange of knowledge, the building of a strong network, and the discovery of new inspiration. It’s not always easy for young companies to find their place in the market. Finding investors, ensuring rapid scaling, and international expansion are well-known challenges.

During previous editions, successful startup entrepreneurs such as Jelle Prins of Cradle and Rina Joosten-Rabou of Pera spoke. Lex Hoefsloot also shared his story about Lightyear's successes and pitfalls.

The event helps startups take their business to the next level. This year, for example, there are special tracks where founders can learn exactly how their industry works. These aren’t just general startup tips, but industry-specific insights that help determine a company’s success. The Academy also provides startups with practical guidance, such as information on the latest developments in finance, tax matters, and HR.

Helping Startups Accelerate This year’s program consists of several sessions: Investor Café

Here, startups and investors come together to share insights.

Here, startups and investors come together to share insights. Meet Your Co-Founder XL

During this session, startup founders can connect with potential co-founders.

During this session, startup founders can connect with potential co-founders. Tracks

Founders, investors, and industry experts come together for this topic to learn about various markets and examine specific success factors and pitfalls.

Founders, investors, and industry experts come together for this topic to learn about various markets and examine specific success factors and pitfalls. Academy

In focus sessions, founders work alongside experts to tackle challenges in areas such as finance, legislation, technological development, and team building.

In focus sessions, founders work alongside experts to tackle challenges in areas such as finance, legislation, technological development, and team building. Awards

The LEVEL UP Awards shine a spotlight on promising startups. Ultimately, both the jury and the audience select a winner from among all the nominees.

Brainport as a home base

Despite LEVEL UP's growing international character, Eindhoven remains the home base. The Brainport region is home to many technology companies, deeptech startups, and internationally-oriented investment networks.

Want to join us? Sign up now to secure your spot (tickets sell out fast). For more information about the program, visit the LEVEL UP website.