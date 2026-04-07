The endometriosis robot: a breakthrough against hidden pain

Katja Snoeijs, striker for the Dutch national team, recently shared that she struggled for years with unexplained pain that affected both her career and daily life. Only after years of symptoms and a severe period of unbearable pain did she receive the correct diagnosis and treatment: endometriosis. Her story reflects the silent struggle many women endure.

Endometriosis affects around 450,000 women in the Netherlands, yet often remains undetected for years. This chronic condition, in which tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, causes inflammation, scarring, severe pain, and sometimes infertility. On average, it takes about seven years to receive a diagnosis, as symptoms are frequently dismissed as “normal” menstrual pain or other abdominal issues.

Against this backdrop, a potential breakthrough is emerging: the use of specialized surgical robots by the Nederlandse Endometriose Kliniek (NEK). This technology marks a new era in treating complex endometriosis, offering hope for faster recovery and a better quality of life for thousands of women.

Current solutions and their limits

Before turning to these new robotic systems, it is important to understand current treatments. After diagnosis, endometriosis is typically managed with hormonal therapies, such as birth control pills or an intrauterine device, and sometimes lifestyle adjustments. In complex cases, where organs like the bladder or intestines are affected, surgery is required through a laparoscopy.

A laparoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure performed through small incisions, but it has clear limitations: one surgeon controls the instruments, the view is limited to 2D (without depth perception), and achieving precision is difficult when tissue is attached to nerves or blood vessels. In cases of deep endometriosis, extreme precision is essential, according to NEK specialists.

The rise of the surgical robot in Delft

At the NEK, based in the Reinier de Graaf Hospital in Delft, surgeons have been performing procedures with an advanced surgical robot since November 2025. In a short time, 20 women with severe, deep endometriosis have already been successfully treated using this technology.

The clinic uses a so-called dual-console robot, allowing two surgeons to simultaneously view or control the procedure. This is particularly valuable in complex cases requiring multiple specialists, such as a gynecologist working alongside a urologist or a general surgeon when the bladder or intestines are involved. The hospital has even introduced a second robot to meet growing demand.

Other hospitals, such as Rijnstate Hospital in Arnhem, also use the Da Vinci surgical system for gynecological procedures. This concentration of expertise helps ensure that patients with the most complex conditions receive the best possible care.

Millimeter precision preserves healthy tissue

What makes this technology superior to traditional methods is its enhanced vision and precision. The robot provides a highly magnified 3D view of the surgical area, allowing surgeons to operate with millimeter accuracy.

Its instruments can move more freely than the human wrist or standard laparoscopic tools. This enables surgeons to remove diseased tissue while preserving blood vessels, nerves, and surrounding organs. Like laparoscopy, the procedure is minimally invasive, reducing scarring. It also lowers the risk of infection.