A modern truck, autonomous shuttle or vehicle transporting goods across a port: they are becoming increasingly dependent on digital technology. They not only need to know where they are driving, but also exchange information with traffic lights, other vehicles, logistics systems and the infrastructure around them. Mobility is therefore no longer just about the vehicle, but about the digital system in which it operates.

This development poses a strategic question for Europe. While the United States and China are making significant advances in technology platforms, software and autonomous vehicles, Europe needs to build its own digital mobility ecosystem. This requires collaboration between companies, governments and knowledge institutions.

To further accelerate this collaboration, Drive Forward will bring together international players from the mobility sector in Helmond on 14 and 15 April 2027. Rather than a traditional conference, it will serve as a meeting place where innovation, entrepreneurship and strategic collaboration come together.

Mobility is becoming a digital network

The digitalisation of mobility affects virtually every form of transport. Vehicles exchange information with their surroundings, traffic management systems collect data and logistics processes are becoming increasingly automated. The connection with the energy system is also becoming more important. Smart systems, for example, need to determine when and where vehicles can charge, taking into account the capacity of the electricity grid.

Within the Digital Infrastructure for Future-proof Mobility (DITM) project, companies and knowledge institutions are working on this digital foundation. The project focuses not only on autonomous vehicles, but specifically on the digital infrastructure and communication needed to enable them to operate safely and efficiently.

Ana Alanis, Smart Mobility Programme Manager at Brainport Development, sees this as an important development. “It is about developing the digital infrastructure and communication that make autonomous driving safer, more efficient and scalable,” she explains. “So we are not just focusing on autonomous driving itself, but also on the digital infrastructure that supports its wider adoption.”

This wider application is relevant not only to passenger cars, but also to logistics, for example. In a port, vehicles must not only be able to move independently, but also communicate with the processes around them. Bastiaan Krosse, Research Manager Integrated Vehicle Safety at TNO, emphasises: “To get autonomous mobility safely onto public roads, it is not just about making the individual vehicle safe. You also have to ensure that the behaviour of that vehicle does not create unsafe situations for other vehicles and road users. That is why it is always important to take a systemic approach.”

Collaboration is lagging behind

When vehicles, traffic lights, logistics systems and digital platforms exchange information, a network emerges in which different parties all play a role. Car manufacturers collect vehicle data, governments manage traffic information and technology companies provide software and digital infrastructure.

Joost Vantomme, CEO of ERTICO – ITS Europe, points out that there is no central owner of the entire system. "It is actually a bit like the complex world of the internet. There is no Mr Internet or Mrs Internet. It is simply a system in which everything is interoperable."

That is precisely where a major challenge lies. The different components must be able to understand the same information and communicate with one another. This requires agreements on data sharing, data quality, standards and responsibilities. At the same time, parties do not always have the same interests: companies want to protect their technology and data, while other parties need access to that information.

Responsibility is also becoming more complicated. Who is liable when a digitally controlled vehicle makes the wrong decision: the manufacturer, the software provider or the party managing the transport system? As more components become connected, that question becomes increasingly difficult to answer.

Europe has the knowledge, but lacks speed

For Europe, another question is where the technology behind these systems comes from. A significant proportion of batteries and chips are produced outside Europe. Many vehicles also rely on software and digital platforms developed by American companies.

According to Vantomme, this dependence affects the competitive position of Europe's mobility sector. Europe has strong research institutions and companies, but fewer large technology platforms than the United States and China. This makes it difficult to build independent digital ecosystems.

A second problem is the speed at which innovations reach the market. Technology has to comply with different rules and approval procedures across European countries. What can be tested or approved in one country is not automatically permitted in another. This makes cross-border applications more difficult.

Alanis also recognises this tension. Companies have already made considerable technical progress, but sometimes lack sufficient opportunities to test their solutions in practice. Moreover, moving from a successful pilot project to a commercial application is challenging. Companies need to invest before there is any certainty about the market and potential returns.

Connecting technologies

One way to accelerate development is to bring together expertise from different sectors. Technologies for communication, cybersecurity and data processing are not exclusively relevant to the automotive industry. Logistics and defence can also benefit from them.

Within DITM, organisations including TNO, VDL and NXP are working together on new applications. These include radar technology and a gateway that is relevant to both the automotive and defence sectors.

This connection between sectors offers opportunities. Communication and cybersecurity technologies, for example, can be developed or tested for defence applications while also proving valuable for civilian mobility. That is why military mobility will also feature on the first day of Drive Forward.

According to Alanis, collaboration helps further develop technologies and test them in practice. “It is extremely difficult, because everyone operates in their own world,” she says. “But that is the beauty of innovation projects: you bring all these parties together. You have specific goals, but ultimately everything has to be integrated into one whole.”

Vantomme also sees this development in the transport sector. In ports, for example, self-driving trucks are increasingly being used to move goods. Here too, digital communication, navigation and connections with infrastructure are essential. Technologies from civilian mobility can also contribute to military applications, for example in traffic predictions and infrastructure resilience.

From testbed to European application

The Brainport region can play a role in developing and testing such solutions. DITM brings together companies, knowledge institutions and governments, but moving from pilots to large-scale implementation remains a challenge. According to Alanis, the main obstacle is breaking down existing divisions. "The most difficult part is integration and breaking down silos. Ultimately, we are talking about a network in which everything needs to be connected and speak the same language."

This requires common European standards, regulations and sufficient investment. Companies must also be able to test technologies under realistic conditions. This applies to passenger transport, logistics, heavy-duty transport and the connections between different modes of transport.

Drive Forward provides a platform for bringing these challenges together. By bringing companies, governments and knowledge institutions from different sectors together, it creates opportunities to discuss not only individual innovations, but also the conditions needed for their implementation and scaling.

The challenge, therefore, goes beyond developing an autonomous vehicle: it is about creating one reliable system in which vehicles, infrastructure, companies and governments work together. Brainport can serve as a testbed for this, but the real test is whether solutions also work across European borders. It is not the smartest vehicle, but the connections between all the components that will determine the future of mobility.

Drive Forward will take place on 14 and 15 April 2027 at the Automotive Campus in Helmond. More information: https://www.driveforward.nl/