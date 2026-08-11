Tennet warns of power dip during solar eclipse

During Wednesday’s solar eclipse, the rapid drop in solar energy could put pressure on the European power grid. Tennet is asking households to temporarily refrain from using high-power appliances.

A solar eclipse on Wednesday evening will cause a significant change in the amount of solar energy generated. In the Netherlands, the sun will be about 90 percent eclipsed around 8:00 p.m. Grid operator Tennet therefore expects a temporary dip in electricity production.

Things will get particularly exciting between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. During that hour, the amount of sunlight decreases the fastest. The eclipse also coincides with sunset, causing the available solar energy to drop even more rapidly.

Other energy sources

Tennet has calculated that the drop in supply could reach approximately 9,500 megawatts across Europe at its peak. In the Netherlands, this amounts to about 1,300 megawatts. This shortfall must be offset by other energy sources, such as gas-fired power plants, as well as through the import and export of electricity. In addition, batteries can help by feeding previously stored energy into the grid.

Power outage unlikely

According to Tennet, a power outage is unlikely. This is because the eclipse can be predicted with precision, allowing grid operators to prepare thoroughly. However, the combination with the expected high temperatures could put additional strain on the grid. On a hot day, households and businesses use a lot of air conditioning.

Charge electric cars at a different time

That’s why Tennet is asking consumers to adjust their electricity usage slightly around the time of the eclipse. For example, it’s better to charge electric cars at a different time, and it’s wiser to wait until after 9:00 p.m. to run the dishwasher.

Other countries

Other European countries are also preparing for the consequences. In Spain, according to the grid operator, solar power generation could drop by up to 5,000 megawatts. In the United Kingdom, a significant decline is also expected.