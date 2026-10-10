‘Technology defines the future, but talent makes it possible’

Without a radical acceleration in the influx of technical talent, Europe’s semiconductor ambitions risk hitting a wall. That clear warning was delivered by Cristina Monteiro, Executive Vice President and Head of HR & Organisation at ASML, last Tuesday during the national Beethoven Talent Summit in Delft. Her message to the assembled leaders from universities, universities of applied sciences, vocational colleges, and government: do not leave without one solid commitment.

The contrast between past and present underscores the sheer scale of the challenge. ASML began more than forty years ago with fewer than fifty former Philips employees. Fast forward to 2026, and the lithography giant employs over 44,000 people across sixty locations on three continents, with 25,000 based at its Veldhoven headquarters alone.

Yet this exponential growth, paired with a soaring global appetite for chips fueled by artificial intelligence and digital transformation, is running straight into a major bottleneck: the availability of skilled people.

A 100,000-person deficit

According to Monteiro, the shortfall in STEM talent is widening rapidly worldwide. In Europe, the gap between demand and supply for qualified semiconductor personnel has already surpassed 100,000. The United States faces a comparable deficit, while in Asia, that shortfall exceeds 300,000 professionals.

"Shortages in STEM talent will become a direct risk to the competitiveness of this strategic sector," Monteiro emphasised. She also reminded the audience that this race for talent extends well beyond semiconductors, as nearly every advanced technology sector competes for the same skill sets. "The question is not whether we need to act; it is whether we can act together, with enough ambition, and with enough speed."

Shared cleanrooms over silos

Monteiro argued the answer lies in initiatives like Project Beethoven (the National Microchip Talent Strengthening Plan). While ASML has long partnered with academic institutions, Beethoven calls for broader, deeper ecosystem collaboration across education, industry, and government.

That collaboration is already producing tangible results. Monteiro pointed to the joint MBO-HBO-WO cleanrooms opened this year in Delft and Enschede, giving students across vocational and academic tracks hands-on, cross-disciplinary experience.

Urgency is also driving grassroots initiatives within ASML itself. Over the past year, an ASML manager working on AI strategy launched an educational roadshow, engaging dozens of professors and hundreds of students, ultimately securing 50 specialised AI internships at the company. Regionally, ASML joined forces with peers in Enschede and Groningen for dedicated Beethoven Talent Semicon Days, connecting hundreds of students directly with companies including NXP, ASM, and ASML.

Moving from dialogue to actionable commitments

Since the initial Beethoven kickoff event in Veldhoven in March 2025, which generated over a hundred joint initiatives, partners have launched 11 guest lectures, 16 graduation projects, and 16 hybrid teaching assignments, alongside numerous other collaborations.

Monteiro urged the more than 300 delegates gathered in Delft not to let the summit end in polite conversation: "Today I invite each of us to leave with one concrete commitment. It may be one new partnership, one expanded program, or one barrier that we will remove together. Let us make today another turning point: from conversation to commitment, and from commitment to measurable impact."