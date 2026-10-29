Technical sector joins forces for a more secure energy system

The Dutch energy infrastructure faces growing risks due to geopolitical tensions, digitalisation and the increasing interconnection of physical and digital systems. To make the energy system more resilient, industry association Techniek Nederland is joining the Resilient Energy System Sector Pact established by Netbeheer Nederland, the Dutch association of electricity and gas network operators, and Energie-Nederland, the association representing energy companies.

The pact aims to help organisations jointly identify threats, exchange knowledge and clarify their responsibilities in the event of a crisis. The partners also plan to conduct joint crisis exercises to improve their preparedness for disruptions. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and Energy Innovation NL, a programme supporting innovation in the energy sector, are also involved in the pact.

With Techniek Nederland joining the initiative, the technical services sector will become a permanent part of the cooperation between grid operators and energy companies. Installers and technical service providers play an important role in maintaining and restoring the energy supply. Disruptions can therefore have consequences that extend far beyond the energy sector itself.

Preparing for prolonged outages

At the Samen werken aan een weerbaar Nederland conference, organised by Techniek Nederland on 28 October at Fort Voordorp in Groenekan, the industry association also presented a practical guide for installation companies and technical service providers. The guide helps businesses prepare for various crisis scenarios, including 72 hours without internet and telephone services, 72 hours without electricity, and a prolonged crisis.

The guide covers topics such as crisis management, emergency communications, staff availability and agreements with suppliers. It aims to help companies maintain their services as much as possible during a crisis and quickly resume normal operations afterwards.

“A resilient Netherlands starts with businesses that are well prepared,” says Mark Harbers, chair of Techniek Nederland. “The guide gives technical service companies practical guidance on taking preventive measures before a crisis occurs, continuing their operations during a crisis, and quickly getting their business activities back up and running afterwards.”

Resilience across the entire supply chain

The guide builds on the report Sterk in tijden van crisis: Hoe de technieksector haar weerbaarheid vergroot, published earlier this year. The report focuses on the resilience of installation companies and technical service providers. This is important not only for the continuity of their own operations, but also for the critical infrastructure on which other sectors depend.

In addition to energy supply, these sectors include transport, water, digital infrastructure, healthcare and telecommunications. Disruptions in any one of these sectors can affect other parts of society.

“A reliable energy supply is essential for our society and economy,” says Femke Brenninkmeijer, chairwoman of Energie-Nederland. “By sharing knowledge and working together across the entire energy supply chain, we can better prepare ourselves for the growing threats.”