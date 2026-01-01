Tech companies save Dutch healthcare €88 million annually

In 2025, the portfolio companies backed by Healthy.Capital prevented €88.3 million in avoidable costs that would otherwise have been carried by the healthcare system and society at large. They also freed up more than 1,000 FTE of healthcare capacity and reached over a million patients and clients. According to the organization, the impact of digital health start-ups has been measured at scale for the first time.

Since Healthy.Capital was founded, every euro invested by the fund has prevented €5.19 in avoidable healthcare and societal costs, the organization claims.

First to apply the new standard

Healthy.Capital is the first venture capital firm to report on its portfolio using the LIFe Impact Framework, a new uniform standard launched in November 2025 by a coalition of Invest-NL, pension fund manager PGGM, asset manager Achmea IM, health insurer VGZ, and healthcare innovation fund CbusineZ. The framework makes societal impact in healthcare measurable, comparable, and scalable for the first time, giving investors, policymakers, and healthcare organizations a shared language to make informed decisions on both societal and financial value.

Proof at a critical moment

The report lands at a critical moment. The Dutch healthcare system is under serious strain. By 2030, the sector is expected to face a shortage of 150,000 healthcare workers. Costs keep rising, and the population keeps aging. Reform is unavoidable, and digital innovation will play a central role. What has been missing, until now, is hard proof that these innovations actually deliver. This report provides that proof, Healthy.Capital writes in a press release.

"We invest in start-ups that make healthcare demonstrably better, more affordable, or more accessible. This report puts hard numbers behind that conviction," says Karen Berg, Partner at Healthy.Capital. "Behind every number is a person. A patient who can stop taking medication. A nurse who has more time for her patients. An elderly person able to stay at home longer. Real change in healthcare takes years, not months. That is why we call this report Healthy.Impact in Progress. Our portfolio companies are growing, their impact is growing with them, and every year they show where they stand."

"Not promises, but proof"

Until recently, there was no shared standard for measuring impact in healthcare. Every investor used their own definition, which made it nearly impossible to compare funds or to verify which companies were genuinely making a difference. Good intentions were easy to claim and hard to substantiate. The LIFe Impact Framework changes that.

"Developing a framework is one thing. Actually applying it is something else entirely," says Stanleyson Hato, team lead Life Sciences & Health at Invest-NL. "Healthy.Capital has done exactly that, and in doing so, has set the bar for the rest of the sector. The more investors follow this example, the faster capital will reach the solutions that genuinely move healthcare forward. That is what impact investing is really about: not promises, but proof."

The report was presented at Invest-NL in Amsterdam.