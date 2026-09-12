Team Polar: Traversing the Great White Unknown with GENTOO

By pushing the boundaries of zero-emission mobility and robotics in the world’s harshest climate, student team Polar from Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) aims to revolutionise Antarctic scientific research. Their second-generation rover, GENTOO, is engineered to eliminate reliance on fossil fuels across frozen frontiers.

Gathering critical climate data from Earth’s most extreme environments, such as Antarctica and ancient glaciers, is vital for understanding the mechanisms driving global climate change. Yet polar research operations have long been hindered by immense logistical hurdles, prohibitive costs, and a heavy dependence on kerosene-fueled airplanes and heavy transport.

Student team Polar, an interdisciplinary initiative rooted in TU Eindhoven’s innovation ecosystem, is determined to rewrite that narrative.

Recently on stage at TU/e, the team got the opportunity to explain what GENTOO, their brand-new, solar-powered autonomous exploration rover, will be up to in the near future. Serving as the successor to their 2023 prototype Ice Cube, GENTOO takes its name from both the resilient Antarctic gentoo penguin and a nod to its identity as the team’s “generation two” platform.

Rebuilding for the extreme: Three core technologies

While Ice Cube proved its capabilities during testing in the Norwegian snow 3.5 years ago, surviving the punishing Antarctic interior required starting almost entirely from scratch. The white continent presents an onslaught of sub-zero temperatures dropping below -40°C, fierce katabatic winds exceeding 150 km/h, and concealed 100-meter crevasses.

To conquer these conditions, GENTOO introduces three key custom engineering breakthroughs:

Continuous Solar Power Generation:

The vehicle’s lightweight outer shell is wrapped in dedicated, custom-fitted solar panels designed to harvest enough polar sunlight to sustain continuous driving and system operation without generating any emissions. Airless, 3D-Printed Wheels:

Moving across thick snow and ice without sinking demands an optimised footprint. The team developed large, airless 3D-printed tyres from a specialised material engineered to retain optimal stiffness at -40°C. Combined with a bespoke internal geometry, the wheels distribute vehicle weight to keep surface pressure low and prevent immobilisation. Autonomous Navigation in the “Great White Unknown”:

Navigating through featureless whiteouts where horizons vanish is a profound robotic challenge. GENTOO utilises an autonomous guidance system combining LiDAR mapping with a custom-built vision model, enabling the rover to detect hazards and plot safe routes independently.

“At the end of the day, it is really the challenges that the Antarctic environment brings that open up new territories of technology for us to explore beyond our curriculum,” explains Ece Gungor, Team Manager of Team Polar. “We get to search for engineering solutions that can realistically add value across multiple industries.”

© Team Polar

Driven by hands-on curiosity and cross-border minds

Team Polar’s roots trace back seven years to an ambitious university honours project. Since then, it has evolved into an international powerhouse representing dozens of nationalities across disciplines including mechanical and electrical engineering, computer science, physics, industrial design, and even law.

According to Polina Savelyeva, External Affairs Manager at Team Polar, that very blend of perspectives is the team’s driving engine: “What really fuels our curiosity is the hands-on work and the opportunity to build a rover that withstands the most extreme environment our Earth has to offer. Because our students come from so many different backgrounds, whenever we face a challenge, ideas come from all over the place. We can really build something entirely new with that.”

For Savelyeva, the mission extends beyond hardware; it represents a template for systemic cooperation. “What the Antarctic and scientific community really needs is better collaboration between research stations and different working groups. While our rover will help facilitate this from a research and logistics perspective, our team also demonstrates how open collaboration brings new ideas to fruition.”

The road ahead: From Arctic frost to the South Pole

GENTOO has already completed rigorous initial trials in the freezing forests of northern Sweden in late 2025. Next on the roadmap are further proving grounds, including cold-weather testing in the Svalbard archipelago, leading up to autonomous field trials next year.

The team’s long-term milestone is slated for late 2027: embarking on a historic, fully autonomous 1,000-kilometre traverse between research stations on the Antarctic ice sheet. To ensure their work integrates seamlessly with actual scientific demands, Team Polar is collaborating closely with leading polar bodies, including the Dutch Polar Program, the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research (SCAR), AntartiQ, and the European Polar Board.

By tackling the planet’s harshest climate with zero-emission technology, Team Polar is showing that next-generation green tech can thrive anywhere.