Systems engineering: The glue and oil of high-tech innovation

In the complex world of high-tech manufacturing, systems engineering is more than a discipline – it is the glue that holds disciplines together and the oil that makes projects move forward. We sat down with Kristiaan Kuit (Demcon) and Dominique Basson (Krohne) to learn about the indispensable role of the systems engineer in their organisations.

From graduate to systems engineer: knowledge and experience are key

Competencies consist of knowledge, practical skills, and behaviour. The skills are developed primarily in practice, where experience and a certain level of seniority are required – even in junior roles. The NXTGEN Hightech program supports this by connecting knowledge and experience in a targeted manner. The Educational Framework not only helps knowledge institutions and talented individuals but also offers high-tech companies concrete tools to support discussions on personal development and pathways for systems engineering talent. This enables organisations to invest specifically in a systems engineers talent pipeline, and makes well-trained and experienced systems engineers available to the high-tech sector more quickly and effectively.

When asked to define systems engineering within Demcon, managing director Kristiaan Kuit doesn’t need to think long. “Systems engineers bring all the disciplines together and keep the project running. Nine out of ten times, the lead engineer in a project is a systems engineer.”

Kuit, who started his career at Demcon as a systems engineer himself, emphasises the importance of broad curiosity and versatility. “Our systems engineers usually have backgrounds in physics or mechanical engineering, but they’ve also made side steps into software or electronics. That’s what makes them so crucial: they can oversee risks, define requirements, and translate them into a working concept together with the customer.”

At Krohne, a company focused on advanced measurement technology, the story is similar. Dominique Basson, general manager, describes systems engineering as essential for turning ideas into realisable products. “We need to make sure that the designs coming out of R&D are things that can actually be produced in the factory, and meet the customers' needs,” he says. “Systems engineering is about balancing requirements - what should be done in software, what in hardware, how everything fits together. It starts at the very beginning of a project and doesn’t end until the product is delivered.”

No fresh graduates

Both leaders agree: nobody walks out of university ready to be a systems engineer. “You simply need quite some experience to do it well,” says Basson. “Of course, you can teach the basics - requirements writing, FMEA setups - but to really judge risks and guide a project through to its goal, experience is essential.”

Basson’s former employer, Siemens, had a rigorous internal program for system architects. “Candidates were only admitted after years of experience and a tough selection process. You can’t just take someone fresh out of school and expect them to manage the complexity of systems engineering. What you can do is train them in stakeholder communication and requirements engineering early on, so they know what to look out for later in their career.”

That makes systems engineering not a first step, but often a mid-career transition. At Demcon, junior engineers with broad interests are carefully scouted and mentored. “We give them small responsibilities under the guidance of a senior, like writing requirement documents or leading a subsystem,” Kuit explains. It’s like a master-apprentice approach. “They grow into the role step by step.”

Beyond technology: responsible and coordinating

One of the challenges, Basson notes, is that aspiring systems engineers sometimes underestimate the organisational side of the job. “You’re no longer a full-time engineer. You also need to define the technical pace, plan testing, and sometimes even back up the project manager. It’s more technical than administrative, but you can’t escape planning.”

Kuit adds a nuance: “Many people want to become system engineers because it has a certain status. But it’s not about prestige; it’s about responsibility. If people fail in this role, it’s usually not because of the administrative work, but because they misjudge risks or lose sight of the scope.”

Training and culture

Formal training does play a role. Both interviewees see value in dedicated courses, but only at the right time. Basson: “Training helps you structure your experiences and speak a common language with colleagues. It doesn’t solve differences in company culture, but it creates awareness. In one company, a feature specification means one thing; in another, the exact opposite. Awareness of those differences is key.”

Kuit agrees, pointing to specialised programs offered by external training institutes. “Such initiatives are useful, especially if they are tailored more to the needs of the high-tech industry. It’s important to keep promoting the role of systems engineering as a career path in itself.”

The business side of engineering

One crucial lesson that both emphasise is the need for business awareness. “Young engineers often keep improving a solution, even when the requirements are already met,” says Basson. “But at some point, you have to learn the concept of ‘good enough.’ The customer is paying for a product that works, not for endless optimisation.”

Kuit fully supports that view. “Every lead engineer, and especially systems engineers, must know when to stop. It’s about striking a balance between technical ambition and business reality. That’s why systems engineers work so closely with project managers; it’s a team effort.”

A role that shapes the future

In the end, systems engineering is not just about technical integration; it is about shaping the future of high-tech industries. Without it, projects risk collapsing under their own complexity. With it, companies like Demcon and Krohne can turn bold ideas into manufacturable products.

Or, as Kuit summarises: “Systems engineers are the ones who make sure everything connects- within the project, across disciplines, and with the customer. Without them, there is no product.” Indeed, the glue and oil of every high-tech manufacturing project